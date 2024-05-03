SemiLink Materials Secures Growth Capital to Advance U.S. Semiconductor Material Supply Chain Buildout

MISSOULA, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carica Sustainable Investments (“Carica”) announced today a strategic investment to propel the development of SemiLink Materials (“SemiLink”), a United States-based semiconductor materials manufacturer and distributor serving the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry. SemiLink is a division of Advanced Material Solutions (“AMS”), a leading provider of electronic silicon gases and equipment for the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and advanced energy storage industries.

“We are excited to continue the advancement of critical U.S. semiconductor production capabilities and support leading global semiconductor fabricators in their ongoing expansion. SemiLink will be at the forefront of technical innovation and material production, providing high value materials to our customers and partners,” commented Dave Keck, founder of Advanced Material Solutions.

The SemiLink facility employs next-generation technologies to produce ultra-high purity semiconductor materials essential for chip fabrication. By offering a reliable US source of electronic materials, SemiLink seeks to streamline supply chains and provide industry-leading materials with reduced geopolitical uncertainties for semiconductor manufacturers across the United States. The facility will provide a full suite of materials used by semiconductor fabrication plants and create dozens of new jobs in the Missoula, Montana region.

“We could not be more enthusiastic to support AMS and SemiLink. AMS has deep technical expertise developed over decades in the industry and the quality of their team is among the best in the world. We are thrilled to support Dave, Chad, and the team in this mission,” said Ham James, Managing Partner at Carica Sustainable Investments.

The American semiconductor industry is witnessing unprecedented investment and growth, driven by advancement in AI and other continued industrial modernization. The CHIPS and Science Act passed in 2022 provides support to accelerate growth in US semiconductor production and to reduce reliance on foreign production.

Global Power Partners was the exclusive transaction advisor to AMS on this transaction.

About Advanced Material Solutions

Advanced Material Solutions, founded in 2017, is headquartered in Missoula, MT and specializes in the production of electronic silicon gases and the design of silicon gas manufacturing and chemical vapor deposition equipment for the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and advanced energy storage industries.

About Carica Sustainable Investments

Carica is a family office investment fund that invests in businesses that drive positive environmental and economic outcomes. Carica provides growth capital to help scale sustainable companies with proven business models.

About Global Power Partners

Global Power Partners is a boutique investment bank with a focus on renewable energy, energy transition, and cleantech companies. Based in New York, GPP works with companies that are seeking equity and debt financing solutions for growth or who are pursuing merger, divestiture or acquisition opportunities.

