Sonrai Security Enters 2022 with Exponential Revenue Growth and Strong Customer Acquisition and Retention

Cloud security innovator drove 300% revenue growth in 2021 with the unique combination of CSPM, CIEM and data classification capabilities provided by its Sonrai Dig platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonrai Security, an established leader in enterprise cloud security, today announced that it significantly accelerated its business in 2021 with more than 300 percent revenue growth year-over-year, a doubling of its enterprise customer base, a $50 million Series C funding round, and a number of large enterprise client deployments.

“In 2021, many large enterprises, including several of the top financial services firms, selected Sonrai Security to automatically find and eliminate identity, data and platform security risks across their AWS, Azure and Google Cloud infrastructure,” said Brendan Hannigan, CEO and co-founder of Sonrai Security. “Comprehensive cloud security requires a foundation of cloud identity security which Sonrai Dig uniquely delivers for these customers.”

Powered by a cloud identity graph, Sonrai Dig combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), and data security in one platform. This enables enterprise companies to enforce compliance, achieve and maintain least privilege, enforce separation of duties, and lockdown critical data: all ways to minimize exposure to threats in the cloud. Best practices, workflow, advisors, and automation supports cross-team cloud security operations.

Sonrai Security delivers enterprise cloud security for the public cloud. Powered by our cloud identity graph, Sonrai combines CSPM, CIEM, and data security in one platform. Best practices, workflow, advisors, and automation supports amazing cross team cloud security operations. Our mission is to allow companies to understand, monitor, and enforce security across public cloud infrastructures. Sonrai Security has offices in New York and New Brunswick, Canada and is backed by ISTARI, Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit https://sonraisecurity.com/.

