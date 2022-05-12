Sonos Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Delivers strong revenue growth of 20%, consistent profitability and updates Full Year Outlook

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported second quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue increased 20.1% year-over-year to $399.8 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue increased approximately 22.8% year-over-year

Gross margin decreased 500 basis points year-over-year to 44.8%

GAAP net income of $8.6 million compared to $17.2 million last year; non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees of $35.8 million compared to $44.6 million last year

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 compared to $0.12 last year; non-GAAP diluted EPS excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees of $0.26 compared to $0.31 last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million compared to $48.5 million last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7% compared to 14.6% last year

Cash flows used in operating activities of ($97.6) million

Free cash flow of ($106.9) million

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Maintaining Revenue outlook in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion, representing growth in the range of 14% to 16% from fiscal 2021.

Gross margin updated to be in the range of 45.5% to 46.0%. This compares to a prior outlook range of 46% to 47%, and is inline with our long-term guidance range of 45.0% to 47.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $290 million to $310 million, representing growth in the range of 4% to 11%. This has been narrowed relative to our prior outlook range of $290 million to $325 million representing growth in the range of 4% to 17%

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 14.9% to 15.5%, compared to prior outlook range of 14.9% to 16.2%

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented, “We are pleased to report record Q2 revenue of $399.8 million, representing 20% growth over last year. Our Adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million illustrates our continued ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth despite the ongoing, industry-wide supply constraints and rising cost pressures.”

Spence continued, “Our consumer demand remains strong and we announced three exciting new products today. While the world remains unpredictable, we remain confident that we can deliver another record-setting year in Fiscal 2022.”

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its second quarter fiscal 2022 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its second quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Revenue $ 399,781 $ 332,949 $ 1,064,262 $ 978,532 Cost of revenue 220,747 167,173 567,843 513,331 Gross profit 179,034 165,776 496,419 465,201 Operating expenses Research and development 64,947 56,370 126,277 108,717 Sales and marketing 59,955 57,205 143,691 131,658 General and administrative 44,090 39,806 83,816 75,047 Total operating expenses 168,992 153,381 353,784 315,422 Operating income 10,042 12,395 142,635 149,779 Other income (expense), net Interest income 123 44 156 80 Interest expense (90 ) (182 ) (187 ) (448 ) Other income (expense), net (2,281 ) (1,578 ) (3,683 ) 2,680 Total other income (expense), net (2,248 ) (1,716 ) (3,714 ) 2,312 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,794 10,679 138,921 152,091 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (772 ) (6,542 ) 6,874 2,578 Net income $ 8,566 $ 17,221 $ 132,047 $ 149,513 Net income attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 8,566 $ 17,221 $ 132,047 $ 149,513 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 1.03 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.94 $ 1.09 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 128,112,234 121,880,615 127,887,530 118,745,569 Diluted 139,642,570 143,055,546 140,982,509 136,849,846 Total comprehensive income Net income 8,566 17,221 132,047 149,513 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 100 199 (260 ) 1,046 Comprehensive income $ 8,666 $ 17,420 $ 131,787 $ 150,559

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except par values) As of April 2,

2022 October 2,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 606,744 $ 640,101 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 111,388 100,779 Inventories 264,405 185,130 Prepaids and other current assets 28,175 31,504 Total current assets 1,010,712 957,514 Property and equipment, net 71,973 71,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,660 33,841 Goodwill 37,726 15,545 Intangible assets, net 28,888 24,450 Deferred tax assets 9,871 10,028 Other noncurrent assets 36,401 26,085 Total assets $ 1,226,231 $ 1,138,804 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 271,005 $ 214,996 Accrued expenses 100,344 108,029 Accrued compensation 32,365 77,695 Deferred revenue, current 18,438 35,866 Other current liabilities 41,584 39,544 Total current liabilities 463,736 476,130 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 29,342 33,960 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 58,196 53,632 Deferred tax liabilities 2,394 2,394 Other noncurrent liabilities 879 3,646 Total liabilities 554,547 569,762 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 130 129 Treasury stock (36,831 ) (50,276 ) Additional paid-in capital 647,871 690,462 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 62,150 (69,897 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,636 ) (1,376 ) Total stockholders’ equity 671,684 569,042 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,226,231 $ 1,138,804

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 132,047 $ 149,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,792 16,725 Stock-based compensation expense 38,684 31,207 Other 4,357 344 Deferred income taxes (129 ) (146 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 2,267 (1,047 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,786 ) (13,260 ) Inventories (86,153 ) 39,631 Other assets (6,082 ) (21,982 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 51,643 (36,485 ) Accrued compensation (45,084 ) 2,087 Deferred revenue (11,834 ) 8,374 Other liabilities (3,348 ) 992 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,374 175,953 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, intangible and other assets (15,665 ) (19,927 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash (27,101 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (42,766 ) (19,927 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for debt issuance costs (929 ) — Payments of borrowings — (25,000 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock (74,482 ) (682 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 29,254 119,166 Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units (22,601 ) (18,821 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (68,758 ) 74,663 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,207 ) 1,139 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,357 ) 231,828 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 640,101 407,291 End of period $ 606,744 $ 639,119 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 85 $ 357 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 8,916 $ 3,255 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 7,800 $ 11,683 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,869 $ 8,910 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 2,245 $ 1,622

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentage) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Net income $ 8,566 $ 17,221 $ 132,047 $ 149,513 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 9,575 8,742 18,792 16,725 Stock-based compensation expense 21,225 16,363 38,684 31,207 Interest income (123 ) (44 ) (156 ) (80 ) Interest expense 90 182 187 448 Other income (expense), net 2,281 1,578 3,683 (2,680 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (772 ) (6,542 ) 6,874 2,578 Restructuring and related expenses(1) — — — (2,611 ) Legal and transaction related costs(2) 6,012 11,013 9,885 19,679 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,854 $ 48,513 $ 209,996 $ 214,779 Revenue $ 399,781 $ 332,949 $ 1,064,262 $ 978,532 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.7 % 14.6 % 19.7 % 21.9 %

(1) Restructuring and related expenses for the three months ended January 2, 2021, include a gain of $2.8 million, related to our negotiation for the early termination of a facility lease that was part of the 2020 restructuring plan. The gain represents the difference between the related operating lease liability and previously accrued restructuring expenses versus the early termination payment. (2) Legal and transaction related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property litigation against Alphabet Inc. and Google LLC as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ (97,562 ) $ (38,559 ) $ 82,374 $ 175,953 Less: Purchases of property and equipment, intangible and other assets (9,310 ) (8,594 ) (15,665 ) (19,927 ) Free cash flow $ (106,872 ) $ (47,153 ) $ 66,709 $ 156,026

Revenue by Product Category (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Sonos speakers $ 317,734 $ 267,534 $ 819,620 $ 795,050 Sonos system products 61,220 52,062 195,965 149,820 Partner products and other revenue 20,827 13,353 48,677 33,662 Total revenue $ 399,781 $ 332,949 $ 1,064,262 $ 978,532

Revenue by Geographical Region (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 (In thousands) Americas $ 238,193 $ 193,938 $ 612,006 $ 561,177 Europe, Middle East and Africa 128,431 114,306 373,912 354,313 Asia Pacific 33,157 24,705 78,344 63,042 Total revenue $ 399,781 $ 332,949 $ 1,064,262 $ 978,532

Stock-based Compensation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 April 2,

2022 April 3,

2021 Cost of revenue $ 377 $ 261 $ 705 $ 474 Research and development 8,091 6,683 14,829 12,942 Sales and marketing 4,177 3,632 7,824 7,040 General and administrative 8,580 5,787 15,326 10,751 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,225 $ 16,363 $ 38,684 $ 31,207

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net income excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income (expense), income taxes and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment and intangible and other assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees as net income less stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees. We calculate non-GAAP diluted EPS excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees as net income less stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We calculate constant currency growth percentages by translating our prior period financial results using the current period average currency exchange rates and comparing these amounts to our current period reported results. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending October 1, 2022, our long-term focus, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth metrics and targets, our business model, new products, services and partnerships, profitability and gross margins, our direct-to-consumer efforts, our market share, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation efforts on our industry and our supply chain; supply chain challenges, including shipping and logistics challenges, significant limits on component supplies and inflationary pressures; the impact of global economic, market and political events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; changes in consumer income and overall consumer spending as a result of economic or political uncertainty; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services and maintain or expand the success of our existing products; the success of our efforts to expand our direct-to-consumer channel; the success of our financial, growth and business strategies; our ability to meet product demand and manage any product availability delays; and the other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2022 and our other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events. Sonos and Sonos product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonos, Inc. All other product names and services may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact



IR@sonos.com

Press Contact



Tom Lodge



PR@sonos.com