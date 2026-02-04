Sonos Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Q1 Revenue above midpoint of guidance range, Adjusted EBITDA near high-end of range

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SONO--Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported First Quarter Fiscal 2026 results.



“Fiscal 2026 is off to a good start for Sonos as we make progress toward a return to growth,” said Tom Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of Sonos. “We’re focused on coordinated execution across the growth dimensions that matter, from product and software to marketing and global expansion. With the announcement of Amp Multi, and with more planned later this year, we’re returning to product innovation that strengthens Sonos as a system, pairing great products with a simpler, more reliable, and more powerful platform designed to create long-term value for our customers, partners, and the business – all while maintaining our commitment to operational discipline.”

“In Q1 we delivered revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range and strong Adjusted EBITDA that expanded 45% over the prior year, resulting in us generating more profit in Q1 than we did in all of Fiscal 2025,” commented Saori Casey, Sonos Chief Financial Officer. “This marks our sixth consecutive quarter of solid execution as we balance strong financial discipline with reinvestment for long-term growth.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

  • Revenue of $546 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 46.5%, Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.5%
  • GAAP net income of $94 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75
  • Non-GAAP net income of $116 million, Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.93
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $132 million

Guidance

The company will provide guidance on its First Quarter Fiscal 2026 earnings call.

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its First Quarter Fiscal 2026 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its First Quarter Fiscal 2026 results on February 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Revenue

 

$

545,662

 

 

$

550,857

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

292,202

 

 

 

309,451

 

Gross profit

 

 

253,460

 

 

 

241,406

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

59,762

 

 

 

80,838

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

65,273

 

 

 

86,644

 

General and administrative

 

 

28,009

 

 

 

25,831

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

153,044

 

 

 

193,313

 

Operating income

 

 

100,416

 

 

 

48,093

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

1,861

 

Interest expense

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(110

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

420

 

 

 

(6,029

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

(4,278

)

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

102,068

 

 

 

43,815

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

8,270

 

 

 

(6,422

)

Net income

 

$

93,798

 

 

$

50,237

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

120,489,548

 

 

 

122,071,586

 

Diluted

 

 

124,662,298

 

 

 

124,731,619

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

93,798

 

 

 

50,237

 

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

(1,116

)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

 

 

16

 

 

 

(84

)

Comprehensive income

 

$

95,550

 

 

$

49,037

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except par values)

 

 

As of

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

September 27,
2025

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

312,504

 

 

$

174,668

 

Marketable securities

 

 

50,987

 

 

 

52,858

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

116,270

 

 

 

65,847

 

Inventories

 

 

125,332

 

 

 

171,020

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

35,146

 

 

 

39,642

 

Total current assets

 

 

640,239

 

 

 

504,035

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

65,547

 

 

 

72,277

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

44,721

 

 

 

45,297

 

Goodwill

 

 

82,854

 

 

 

82,854

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

70,932

 

 

 

75,356

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

10,545

 

 

 

10,509

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

33,037

 

 

 

32,950

 

Total assets

 

$

947,875

 

 

$

823,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

203,812

 

 

$

184,109

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

87,688

 

 

 

79,094

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

21,711

 

 

 

21,331

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

22,283

 

 

 

21,771

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

52,675

 

 

 

46,107

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

388,169

 

 

 

352,412

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

52,101

 

 

 

53,288

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

61,256

 

 

 

59,453

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

129

 

 

 

126

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

2,894

 

 

 

2,774

 

Total liabilities

 

 

504,549

 

 

 

468,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

 

 

124

 

 

 

123

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(47,782

)

 

 

(37,398

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

505,709

 

 

 

502,775

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(18,280

)

 

 

(112,078

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

3,555

 

 

 

1,803

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

443,326

 

 

 

355,225

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

947,875

 

 

$

823,278

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

93,798

 

 

$

50,237

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

15,191

 

 

 

25,334

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,022

 

 

 

17,611

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

153

 

 

 

1,305

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

48

 

 

 

123

 

Other

 

 

2,025

 

 

 

841

 

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

 

 

(1,625

)

 

 

2,129

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(49,120

)

 

 

(41,374

)

Inventories

 

 

45,534

 

 

 

89,308

 

Other assets

 

 

4,263

 

 

 

(6,437

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

31,224

 

 

 

(5,940

)

Accrued compensation

 

 

546

 

 

 

12,394

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,073

 

 

 

1,513

 

Other liabilities

 

 

5,175

 

 

 

9,129

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

163,307

 

 

 

156,173

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(12,506

)

 

 

(10,128

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(5,958

)

 

 

(13,106

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

14,400

 

 

 

13,900

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(4,064

)

 

 

(9,334

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Payments for repurchase of common stock

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

(27,165

)

Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of stock awards

 

 

(10,873

)

 

 

(9,044

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

13,232

 

 

 

2,411

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

 

(780

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(23,421

)

 

 

(33,798

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,014

 

 

 

(2,818

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

137,836

 

 

 

110,223

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

174,668

 

 

 

169,732

 

End of period

 

$

312,504

 

 

$

279,955

 

Supplemental disclosure

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

67

 

 

$

63

 

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

 

$

1,469

 

 

$

658

 

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities, net of tenant improvement reimbursements received

 

$

1,899

 

 

$

(2,531

)

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

1,950

 

 

$

3,693

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

$

586

 

 

$

 

Excise tax on share repurchases, accrued but not paid

 

$

281

 

 

$

668

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

292,202

 

 

$

309,451

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,349

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,381

 

 

 

3,330

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

286,494

 

 

$

304,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

253,460

 

 

$

241,406

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,349

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,381

 

 

 

3,330

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

259,168

 

 

$

246,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

46.5

%

 

 

43.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

47.5

%

 

 

44.7

%

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Research and Development (GAAP)

 

$

59,762

 

 

$

80,838

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

13,315

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

20

 

 

 

178

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

(60

)

Research and Development (Non-GAAP)

 

$

53,253

 

 

$

67,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and Marketing (GAAP)

 

$

65,273

 

 

$

86,644

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

2,845

 

 

 

5,632

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)

 

$

62,428

 

 

$

81,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative (GAAP)

 

 

28,009

 

 

 

25,831

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

5,038

 

Legal and transaction related costs

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

 

$

20,945

 

 

$

20,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses (GAAP)

 

$

153,044

 

 

$

193,313

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

13,864

 

 

 

23,985

 

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

44

 

 

 

201

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

(60

)

Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)

 

$

136,626

 

 

$

168,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Income (GAAP)

 

$

100,416

 

 

$

48,093

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

15,191

 

 

 

25,334

 

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,425

 

 

 

3,531

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

(60

)

Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

122,542

 

 

$

77,093

 

Depreciation

 

 

9,597

 

 

 

14,080

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

132,139

 

 

$

91,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Income (GAAP)

 

$

100,416

 

 

$

48,093

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

15,191

 

 

 

25,334

 

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,425

 

 

 

3,531

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

(60

)

Operating Income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

122,542

 

 

$

77,093

 

Interest income

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

1,861

 

Interest expense

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(110

)

Pre-tax Income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

123,774

 

 

$

78,844

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

8,270

 

 

 

(6,422

)

Net income (Non-GAAP)

 

 

115,504

 

 

 

85,266

 

Weighted-average shares non-GAAP, diluted

 

 

124,662,298

 

 

 

124,731,619

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.68

 

(1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property ("IP") litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

93,798

 

 

$

50,237

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14,022

 

 

 

17,611

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

15,191

 

 

 

25,334

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,348

)

 

 

(1,861

)

Interest expense

 

 

116

 

 

 

110

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

(420

)

 

 

6,029

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

8,270

 

 

 

(6,422

)

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Restructuring and other charges (2)

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

132,139

 

 

$

91,173

 

Revenue

 

$

545,662

 

 

$

550,857

 

Net income margin

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

9.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

16.6

%

(1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property ("IP") litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

(2) On August 14, 2024, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce our cost base involving approximately 6% of our employees (the "2024 restructuring plan"). Restructuring and other charges for the three months ended December 28, 2024, reflect a gain resulting from the impact of remaining restructuring costs that were lower than our estimated liability under the 2024 restructuring plan.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

93,798

 

 

$

50,237

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

15,191

 

 

 

25,334

 

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

195

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4,425

 

 

 

3,531

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

(60

)

Other expense (income), net

 

 

(420

)

 

 

6,029

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

115,504

 

 

$

85,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.40

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to calculate earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares GAAP, diluted

 

 

124,662,298

 

 

 

124,731,619

 

Weighted-average shares non-GAAP, diluted

 

 

124,662,298

 

 

 

124,731,619

 

(1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property ("IP") litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,

2024

Cash flows provided by operating activities

 

$

163,307

 

 

$

156,173

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(5,958

)

 

 

(13,106

)

Free cash flow

 

$

157,349

 

 

$

143,067

 

Revenue by Product Category

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

Sonos speakers

 

$

459,240

 

 

$

467,142

 

Sonos system products

 

 

65,058

 

 

60,274

Partner products and other revenue

 

 

21,364

 

 

 

23,441

 

Total revenue

 

$

545,662

 

 

$

550,857

 

Revenue by Geographical Region

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Americas

 

$

328,877

 

 

$

324,583

 

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

 

189,441

 

 

197,612

Asia Pacific

 

 

27,344

 

 

 

28,662

 

Total revenue

 

$

545,662

 

 

$

550,857

 

Stock-based Compensation

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

1,327

 

 

$

1,349

 

Research and development

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

13,315

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,845

 

 

5,632

General and administrative

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

5,038

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

15,191

 

 

$

25,334

 

Amortization of Intangibles

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 27,
2025

 

December 28,
2024

Cost of revenue

 

$

4,381

 

 

$

3,330

 

Research and development

 

 

20

 

 

 

178

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

General and administrative

 

 

24

 

 

23

Total amortization of intangibles

 

$

4,425

 

 

$

3,531

 

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other expense (income), income taxes, restructuring and other charges, legal and transaction related fees and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define non-GAAP operating (loss) income as total operating loss adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, legal and transaction related costs, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and other charges. We define non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income as non-GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted to include interest income and to exclude interest expense. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment. We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin, excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and restructuring and other changes. We calculate non-GAAP net (loss) income as GAAP net (loss) income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, other expense (income) and restructuring and other charges. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share as non-GAAP net (loss) income divided by non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our long-term outlook, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, our ability to expand our footprint with existing customers, market growth and our market share, our ability to expand our products globally, our operating model and cost structure, our ability to create a seamless platform for the home, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: difficulties in and effect of implementing improvements to our operating model and cost structure; the risk that restructuring and related charges may be greater than anticipated or not occur in the expected time frame; local law requirements in various jurisdictions regarding elimination of positions; our ability to accurately forecast product demand and effectively forecast and manage owned and channel inventory levels; our ability to successfully introduce software updates, including with respect to our redesigned app; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand image; the impact of global economic, market and political events, including tariffs, global trade tensions, continued inflationary pressures, high interest rates and, in certain markets, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in consumer income and overall consumer spending as a result of economic or political uncertainty or conditions, including tariffs; changes in consumer spending patterns; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services and maintain or expand the success of our existing products; the success of our efforts to expand our direct-to-consumer channel; the success of our financial, growth and business strategies; our ability to compete in the market and maintain or expand market share; our ability to maintain relationships with our channel, distribution and technology partners; our ability to meet product demand and manage any product availability delays; supply chain challenges, including shipping and logistics challenges and component supply-related challenges, including memory costs; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property; our use of artificial intelligence; and the other risk factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Copies of our SEC filings are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, on our investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx


