Sonitor® to Demonstrate Industry-Leading SenseTM RTLS Technology Platform in Hospital Simulation at HIMSS22 – Booth #4871

Live Booth Demonstrations Showcase Key Healthcare RTLS Use Cases and Power of Sonitor Sense Ultrasound-Based Indoor Positioning

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ForkbeardSonitor, the leading provider and innovator of proprietary, ultrasound-based Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS) will showcase the clinical benefits of its unique technology with live demonstrations at HIMSS22 in Orlando, FL March 15 – 17, 2022. Together with ZulaFly, a Sonitor software partner, Sonitor will demonstrate how its open, enterprise-scalable platform seamlessly integrates with third-party application software to locate and manage patients, staff and assets, enhance safety and manage infection control, in real-time to help deliver better, safer patient care and improve operational efficiencies.


Visitors to the Sonitor booth will have the opportunity to interact with Sonitor SenseTM RTLS and experience the power of the platform for themselves. In addition, Sonitor will showcase two of its innovative use cases:

  • SenseCleanTM a plug and play module that integrates with GOJO’s SMARTLINK hand hygiene solutions to track personnel hand hygiene compliance as well as measure dispense events, helping hospitals prevent the spread of healthcare-associated infections; and
  • Forkbeard, Sonitor’s patented technology for cloud-based indoor positioning of smart, mobile devices

“By delivering proven 99.999% uptime that does away with routine tuning required by other RTLS technologies, Sonitor’s growing customer base has come to rely on the unmatched accuracy and ease of deployment of Sonitor’s indoor location technology to help streamline effective care delivery and to ensure the safety of staff and patients,” said Anne M. Bugge, President and CEO of Sonitor Technologies, Inc. “We welcome attendees at HIMSS to come try Sonitor Sense and prove it for themselves.”

About Sonitor

Sonitor® is the leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). The first and only company to develop and provide proprietary ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning, Sonitor’s Sense helps users accurately navigate indoor environments and determine the real-time location of people and moveable equipment. Please visit www.sonitor.com for more information.

Contacts

Sandra Rasmussen

Senior Vice President Global Marketing and North America Sales

Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 877-477-9767

sandra.rasmussen@sonitor.com

