Sonic Foundry Announces Participation in Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on May 12

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOFO) today announced that its management will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference. The Company’s presentation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. will provide an update on Sonic Foundry’s transformation and discuss the Company’s expansion into new and adjacent markets.

The presentation will be accessible through: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t4vl0pF7QC2WKufgqkChXg.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on May 12. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and being a Sidoti client is not required for participation.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry (Nasdaq: SOFO) is the global leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, healthcare organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, Sonic Foundry’s solutions include Mediasite®, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

