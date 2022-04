Sonendo, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022, and Attend the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2022

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonendo, Inc. (“Sonendo”) (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers or (929) 526-1599 for international callers, using access code: 477282. Live audio of the webcast will be available at: https://investor.sonendo.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investor.sonendo.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Additionally, members of management will be attending the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Management will be hosting a fireside chat presentation at 10:40 am Pacific Time / 1:40 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investor.sonendo.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group



Matt Bacso, CFA



Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com