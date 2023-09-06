Sonatus Announces Strategic Investment by NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund and Presence at Automotive World (September) 2023 Exhibition

TOKYO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomotiveSoftware—(Automotive World 2023) – Sonatus, a Silicon Valley-based automotive software company accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), has announced a strategic investment by NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, L.P (NOFF). NOFF is aiming to drive the ecosystems required to create social value through collaboration with customers and partners, and to promote new services, knowledge and technologies.





Following its expansion into Japan in April this year, this investment strengthens Sonatus’ ties with the Japanese electronics leaders and vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.

Sonatus is commencing its Japan exhibition series with a presence at the Automotive World (September) 2023 event in Makuhari Messe. At this leading exhibition of advanced automotive technologies, Sonatus will showcase innovative technologies that are transforming the automotive industry by accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles. It will demonstrate some of its award-winning solutions in production with Hyundai Motor Group including the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands. Additionally, Sonatus will host a seminar in the SDV Forum focused on how the company’s unique data center approach and dynamically configurable software innovations support OEMs and their Tier 1s to embrace a data-driven approach to continuous innovation.

WHEN: September 13-15, 2023

WHERE: Automotive World SDV Zone, Booth #4-9, Makuhari Messe Convention Center, 2 Chome-1 Nakase, Mihama Ward, Chiba, 261-0023, Japan

EXHIBITION: At Automotive World, Sonatus will showcase how its platforms and products serve as the key building blocks that allow automotive companies and their ecosystem to innovate faster and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities, reliability, and user experience over the vehicle lifespan. To bring this to life, Sonatus will present live demonstrations of two components of the Sonatus Vehicle Platform:

Sonatus Collector : Already in production today, this product allows OEMs to instantly gather precise vehicle data across their fleet using lightweight collection policies to do things like improve vehicle quality, enhance customer experience, and enable value-added vehicle services.

Sonatus Automator: This newly launched product extends the capabilities of Collector by using automation recipes, or workflows, to activate functions in the vehicle to trigger features or perform tests and diagnostics. It can also take actions outside the vehicle such as invoking APIs, sending notifications, and integrating with services like home automation.

SDV FORUM SEMINAR: September 13, 13:00-13:30. See the latest schedule for location.

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation and the transition towards software-defined vehicles. The diverse products comprising the Sonatus Vehicle Platform serve as the key building blocks that allow automotive companies and their ecosystem to fast forward to the future of mobility and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities, reliability, and user experience over the vehicle lifespan. Sonatus’ award-winning software platform is in mass production vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis today and will grow to millions of cars by 2024. The company has raised more than $110 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Foxconn, Hyundai Motor Group’s Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. Sonatus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA (Silicon Valley), with offices in Dublin, Paris, Shanghai, Seoul, Taiwan, and Tokyo. Sonatus is a trademark of Sonatus, Inc. For more information visit www.sonatus.com.

