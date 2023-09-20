Sonar Delivers Clean Code with Zero-Configuration Analysis of C and C++ Projects

SonarCloud zero-configuration, automatic analysis feature removes friction to analyzing C and C++ projects, regardless of compiler, to help organizations reduce technical debt

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonar, the leading Clean Code solution provider, today announced zero-configuration, automatic analysis for programming languages C and C++ within SonarCloud. This new capability enables C and C++ projects hosted on GitHub to be analyzed by SonarCloud in one click, and it works with all compilers. Free for open source projects, SonarCloud provides fast and efficient identification and remediation of code level issues that lead to accumulation of technical debt. Sonar is the world’s leading Clean Code solution, helping organizations increase innovation and productivity while decreasing business risk.









Sonar’s automatic analysis capability enables SonarCloud to scan C and C++ projects without having to make any manual time-consuming configurations, which is required by all other commercial tools available today. This manual configuration process can take up to several days to complete, requires expertise in development, and a comprehensive understanding of the application and the way it is built. This ultimately takes time away from the architects, operators, and developers, and is the primary reason to not use a Clean Code solution.

“I am very proud of the team that has delivered this innovation,” said Olivier Gaudin, founder and co-CEO of Sonar. “The cost it takes to configure static analysis is a big reason why project teams hesitate to use a Clean Code solution. Not only have we delivered a zero-configuration option, but data also shows that for more than 80% of projects analyzed, the analysis is just as performant as the manual configuration. This is a significant breakthrough for the C and C++ ecosystem.”

“Until now, it seemed impossible to offer C or C++ static analysis with a seamless configuration experience. Users had to suffer the pain of manual configuration or not use it at all,” said Geoffray Adde, C++ Ecosystem Product Manager at Sonar. “We have made the impossible possible with a one-step process, which also expands our coverage to all compilers. What’s more – anyone can take advantage of the new feature, as it’s free for open source projects.”

“IDC developer research shows that C++ remains one of the top three languages used today. The language is found in many security-sensitive places, including operating systems, safety-critical software, and the infrastructure of many tools, so the efficient and effective analysis of C++ is important,” said Katie Norton, Senior Research Analyst, DevOps & DevSecOps, IDC. “An easy to deploy, automatic analysis process will benefit organizations by enabling developers to take the time saved and put it towards more fulfilling, bigger-impact work.”

Zero-configuration analysis for C and C++ projects helps development teams achieve Clean Code – defined as code that is consistent, intentional, adaptable, and responsible. The result of Clean Code is software that is secure, maintainable, and reliable. Automatic analysis of C and C++ with SonarCloud is available today, in addition to supporting over 20 languages, including Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, and C#. To learn more, view our feature page here and visit our SonarCloud page here.

About Sonar

Sonar equips organizations to achieve and sustain a Clean Code state by empowering developers to write consistent, intentional, adaptable, and responsible code. Clean Code produces software that is maintainable, reliable, and secure, allowing development teams to spend less time fixing issues and more time innovating. With Sonar, and by employing the company’s Clean as you Code methodology, organizations minimize risk, reduce technical debt, increase productivity, and derive more value from their software in a predictable and sustainable way.

Sonar’s open source and commercial products – SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube – support over 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technologies. Trusted by more than 500,000 organizations and used by more than 7 million developers globally to clean more than half a trillion lines of code, Sonar is integral to delivering better software.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit https://www.sonarsource.com/company/about/.

Contacts

Media

Katie Hyman



Senior PR Manager for Sonar



(707) 291-1469



katie.hyman@sonarsource.com