Somatus Names New Operations and Finance Executives to Accelerate Nationwide Access to Better Kidney Care

“Ros and Chet are seasoned executives who know what it takes to scale a company and deliver on a mission,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. “Given our unprecedented growth in 2021 and continued expansion slated for 2022 and beyond, I am excited to bring in Ros and Chet to drive forward Somatus’ mission to provide every member we serve more equitable access to better care, both earlier and throughout their health journey.”

Agboke brings more than 16 years of financial experience in the healthcare space, having spent most of her career with Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care companies. She held various senior financial roles at Molina and most recently she served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Molina’s Plan Services. Agboke brings deep expertise in driving transformative change in financial operations for rapidly growing companies. She received her MBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Kentucky and her Bachelor of Business Administration from East Tennessee State University.

“I have seen how unmanaged kidney disease can impact both a patient and their family,” said Agboke. “Somatus’ innovative care model not only ensures these patients receive outstanding care, but also improves health equity, contains costs, and drives quality outcomes by focusing on disease prevention. I’m honored to be part of the team leading this transformation.”

Akiri joins Somatus with more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling multi-billion-dollar businesses that operate in complex environments. His background is in a diverse range of high-growth industries and product types. Prior to Somatus, Akiri served as the Chief Operating Officer and President for several globally established and publicly traded companies including GE Power (NYSE: GE) and The Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL). Most recently, he was the Managing Director for US & Latin America for a division at ABB, Ltd. (NYSE: ABB). Akiri received his MBA from Harvard University and his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Brown University.

“Kidney disease affects almost 40 million people in the US and many, including myself, are close to someone who has been affected,” said Akiri. “The current models are simply inadequate and not patient-focused. The opportunity to join Somatus and partner with providers nationally to transform outcomes for patients with kidney disease completely aligns with how I want to spend my life’s energy.”

Both Agboke and Akiri joined Somatus in August of 2021.

