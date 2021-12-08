Somatus Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBIFutureHealth–CB Insights today named Somatus, the nation’s leading and largest value-based kidney care company, to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.

“We are honored that CB Insights has recognized the Somatus team’s hard work and innovation that is empowering our patients to live their best lives,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. “Over the past year, the number of people with kidney disease who have access to Somatus’ services, technology, and mission-driven team has more than quadrupled in size. Prioritizing and investing in our digital health capabilities has allowed us to successfully scale our medical management model and enabled patients to develop deeper, more meaningful connections with their providers and kidney health care teams. For this reason, we are committed to continuing to drive digital health innovation in the kidney health space.”

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year’s class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

The Somatus care model, powered by RenalIQ®, its proprietary platform, has proven to significantly reduce costs, slow disease progression, and improve quality of life. Somatus is helping more than 150,000 people with kidney disease live better lives by providing personalized medical management and integrated whole-person care and support whenever and wherever it’s needed. Through aligned and accountable partnerships with progressive provider groups and health plans, Somatus leverages technology to deliver community-based, in-person holistic care. The platform’s advanced analytics, predictive methodologies, business intelligence dashboards, and clinical workflows help care team members and providers deliver the right care, to the right person, at the right time.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with leading nephrology and primary care groups, health plans, and health systems to provide integrated medical care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus’ vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

