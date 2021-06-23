Somatus Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Somatus is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Somatus, the leading provider of value-based kidney care serving more than 150,000 patients nationwide with kidney disease, today announced the Company’s RenalIQ® technology platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Company has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Somatus in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification and is recognized as a critical step to safely and securely support the growth and scale of a business.

“Somatus has been committed to the security and privacy of patients from day one,” said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. “Achieving HITRUST certification validates that as we continue to grow, our patients and their caregivers as well as our health plan and provider partners can trust Somatus to keep their information safe and secure.”

Somatus uses actionable intelligence from its proprietary RenalIQ® technology platform to power and prioritize community-based care team efforts and connect major kidney care stakeholders. Multiple data sets are used to predict undiagnosed disease as well as the severity and velocity of disease progression, utilization, and the likelihood of an unplanned dialysis start. Somatus has demonstrated the effectiveness of their model of care by delivering high levels of engagement and adoption from patients and significant quality and cost outcomes for partners.

“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. “The fact that Somatus has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Somatus

Somatus partners with leading health plans, health systems, and nephrology and primary care groups to provide integrated care for patients with or at risk of developing kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus’ vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

