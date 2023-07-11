Solution Templates and No-Code Tools Earn Laserfiche Top Overall Ranking in Nucleus Research Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix 2023

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Laserfiche—Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Content Services and Collaboration for the eighth year in a row. Laserfiche ranked highest for both functionality and usability among vendors evaluated as Leaders in the report.





“Laserfiche ranks highest in functionality and usability in the Leaders quadrant for its strength in business process automation, underscored by robust security capabilities and an innovative roadmap,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research and author of the report.

“The platform gives users a range of productivity tools leveraging artificial intelligence, as well as no-code activities and templates that enable them to quickly build and deploy automated solutions and integrations. This approach enables organizations to scale process automation across the enterprise while meeting organizational or regulatory requirements.”

With cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployment models, Laserfiche enables flexible and scalable solutions for digital transformation through business process automation, analytics and content management capabilities. Laserfiche goes beyond core content services capabilities by giving users the ability to:

Rapidly develop and deploy electronic forms and automated business processes using low-code, no-code tools and a drag and drop interface

Accelerate enterprise innovation and digital transformation ROI with the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a collection of more than 200 solution templates that follow industry-vetted designs and best practices

Integrate Laserfiche with enterprise applications, with integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor support

Manage the entire life cycle of information and strengthen information governance with industry-leading records management, audit trail and security tools

“We’re honored to be ranked the highest in the Leaders quadrant based on industry research and customer feedback,” said Laserfiche SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps. “Laserfiche cares about our customers’ success and providing a platform that enables them to create business value.”

To learn more about Laserfiche’s position in the Content Services and Collaboration market, download the report here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

