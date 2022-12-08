<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces October Site Level Financials
Business Wire

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces October Site Level Financials

di Business Wire

Actively working with Regulators to bring Dorothy Online. Continue Delivering Increased Hashrate and Healthy Margins

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its October site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, “Soluna is actively working with regulators to bring Project Dorothy online and thereby scale the company’s operations. During this period we have taken important steps to improve our near term liquidity and increase hashrate.”

Key Summary Highlights:

  • Average BTC mined declined by 1% versus September
  • Operating efficiencies drive average hashrate to a new monthly record of 919.7 PH/s, previous high of 896.62 achieved in May 2022
    • Average hashrate increased 3% from September
  • Cash Contribution margins remained healthy but declined from September as a result of increased power prices in October
  • Power Costs Declined in November and expected to continue to decline in December

A presentation and corresponding video are available on the Company’s website here. In connection with the table below, see reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the appendix to the presentation available on the Company’s website.

Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:

* all numbers below exclude legacy hosting

** New Hosting contract as of September 2022 passes 100% of power costs on to hosted customer. For the purpose of comparison to prior periods, $276 and $338 thousand in power costs were charged to the hosted customer in September and October, respectively.

 
($ in 000s, Unaudited) (Estimate)

FY 21

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

October 2022

Revenue

$13,010

$9,316

$8,676

$6,372

$1,640

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Contribution Margin

$8,888

$5,206

$5,007

$1,194

$365

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Revenue

$13,010

$37,264

$34,704

$25,490

$19,680

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Contribution Margin

$8,888

$20,824

$20,028

$4,774

$4,380

Note: Represents non-GAAP financial metrics.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Contacts

Philip F. Patman, Jr.

Chief Financial Officer

Soluna Holdings, Inc.

ppatman@soluna.io

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

SLNH@mzgroup.us
561 489 5315

Articoli correlati

Predicta’s AI Answers the Question: To Tesla or Not to Tesla?

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric Vehicle buyers have an abundance of opinions about Tesla’s brand and products. They share them by the...
Continua a leggere

Be 2022’s Holiday Gifting Hero With the Latest Gaming Gear From Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Neat Microphones

Business Wire Business Wire -
Whether Shopping for a Headset, Controller, or Flight Sim Accessory; or Looking to Create the Most Beautiful PC Gaming...
Continua a leggere

Community Invited to Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Farmworker Equity Express Bus, Mobile Resource Center

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALAS Equity Express is a national pilot program helping to improve the health and futures of Farmworkers Sunday, December 11,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Predicta’s AI Answers the Question: To Tesla or Not to Tesla?

Business Wire