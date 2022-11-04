<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Solo Stove Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Bonfire, Yukon, Ranger & Mesa Fire Pits, Camp Stoves & More Sales Shared by Consumer Articles

The best early Solo Stove deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest pizza oven, grill & fire pit accessory offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Solo Stove deals for 2022 are here. Compare the best offers on camp stoves (Lite, Campfire & Titan models), fire pits (Ranger, Yukon, Mesa & Bonfire), pizza ovens, grills & accessories. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Stainless steel Solo Stove portable fire pits have become popular due to their unique smokeless feature. The brand currently carries four fire pit models: the best-selling Bonfire 2.0, the large Yukon 2.0 fire pit, the most portable Ranger 2.0, and the newest Mesa which is a tabletop fire pit. Solo Stove also has camp stoves and campfire kits, as well as pizza ovens, grills, and fire pit accessories. Maximize your savings by purchasing a fire pit, pizza oven, or grill bundles that are also available.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

