SolidProfessor Announces Partnership with TriMech, Bringing On-Demand Training to Clients

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolidProfessor, the largest online training platform for design engineers, has announced its strategic partnership with TriMech, one of the largest providers of Dassault Systèmes solutions.

This venture follows SolidProfessor’s recent strategic partnerships with Hawk Ridge Systems and CADimensions, Inc., Dassault Systèmes value-added resellers and engineering solutions providers. As a result of the partnership, TriMech clients will gain access to over 15,000 video tutorials and exclusive business features within SolidProfessor. Engineers can pair instructor-led courses with on-demand training to make the most of their company’s software, hardware, and services investments.

“We’re excited to partner with TriMech,” says SolidProfessor CEO, Tony Glockler. “We will be able to help provide clients with the resources required to learn new skills in an ever-changing industry.” With SolidProfessor, engineering teams can watch tutorials anytime, anywhere, as well as build customized training programs – making it the ideal solution for global teams, growing departments, and engineers wanting to upskill.

Thousands of TriMech clients who invest in SOLIDWORKS CAD software solutions rely on subscription services that include regular software updates and live technical support. TriMech is increasing that value with the SolidProfessor video learning management system so clients can now access the largest online training platform for design engineers.

“TriMech’s mission to help engineers succeed made this partnership a no-brainer,” explains Glockler. “At SolidProfessor, we understand that it’s engineers who design the future, and together we want to help them do just that.”

About SolidProfessor

Since its founding in 2003, SolidProfessor has evolved into the largest online training platform for design engineers. With more than 15,000 video tutorials covering SOLIDWORKS, PDM, GD&T, certification prep, and more, engineering teams can improve their skills to achieve higher rates of accuracy, productivity, and innovation for their businesses.

About TriMech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers and manufacturers. Offering top-of-the-line solutions from Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys and Artec, as well as training, consulting, and implementation services, they serve clients across a variety of industries.

With recent acquisitions, the TriMech team has expanded to include over 50 locations across multiple countries, serving more than 30,000 clients.

