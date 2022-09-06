Solidia Technologies Names Brian Below Chief Operating Officer

International building materials, manufacturing, and product launch expert brings over 20 years’ experience to leadership team

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CO2—Solidia Technologies® today named international building materials leader and intrapreneur Brian Below chief operating officer. Below brings over 20 years of experience building and scaling commercial products, developing teams to achieve top performance, and driving new and innovative business ventures from initial concept through first sales and profitability.





“I am thrilled to join the Solidia team to help accelerate the momentum towards commercial success,” said Below. “With Solidia’s game-changing technology, we can deliver high-performance solutions to help address the increasingly complex challenges and needs of our industry.”

An experienced operations leader, Below most recently served as CEO of Fabral, part of OmniMax International, LLC., the premier supplier of metal roofing and wall panel solutions to the residential, commercial, industrial, and architectural sectors. Prior to that, as a division president at Boral North America, he was responsible for the strategic direction and operating performance of the building products division – a roughly $300M premium siding, trim, and accessory products business with approximately 900 employees and eight manufacturing sites. He also previously served Boral in a variety of leadership roles, including overseeing the launch of start-up business unit Boral Composites, with the evolution of a novel green building product technology from initial concept to commercialization and rapid sales growth.

“With his industry experience and track record building teams and driving sustainable innovation from lab to market success, Brian Below is a perfect addition as we pivot aggressively towards the market,” said Solidia CEO Russell Hill, Ph.D. “Solidia is the right technology at the right time. With Brian, we have deepened our bench of talented leaders to help usher in the next generation of building materials.”

Below was awarded an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Solidia Technologies

Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies® is a leading provider of decarbonization technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries. Investors include Imperative Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital, Holcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other private investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

