Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced that it will release its full year 2025 results after market close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to be followed by a conference call at 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at www.solidpowerbattery.com/investor-relations. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

