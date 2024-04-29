Soleo Health Unveils Pharmacy in Jackson, MS; Marks Pharmacy Entry Into State

New State-of-the-Art Pharmacy Supports Patients Statewide

FRISCO, Texas & RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComplexCare—Soleo Health, a national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the opening of its latest pharmacy and ambulatory infusion center (AIC) in Ridgeland, Mississippi.





Soleo Health Jackson offers a broad range of specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapies to patients requiring complex specialty biologic and infusion therapies across Mississippi, including those in Jackson, Tupelo, Hattiesburg and throughout the Gulf Coast.

The new Soleo Health Jackson location, at 1250 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland, Mississippi, 601.427.4510, is a state-of-the-art pharmacy supporting patients in their homes or at its ambulatory infusion center. It boasts a custom-built ISO 5 clean room, an ultra-clean environment required for compounded sterile medication preparations.

Soleo Health Jackson specializes in providing biologic and infusion therapies for patients with complex, rare and ultra-rare diseases and autoimmune disorders. They also treat patients with conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, primary immunodeficiencies, and thyroid eye disease, among others. Other therapies administered by Soleo Health Jackson include anti-infectives and total parenteral nutrition.

“Soleo Health identified an opportunity to expand its reach in Mississippi by bringing its complex specialty pharmacy services to the marketplace. Our local team of clinicians and supporting staff brings quality care, high service and industry experience to patient care statewide. Leveraging its strong relationships with prescribers, health systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and soon, patients, Soleo Health Jackson expects to positively improve patient access and care from its state-of-the-art pharmacy,” said Susan Artabasy, regional vice president for Soleo Health’s South Region.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 35 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information.

Contacts

Susan Turkell, 303-766-4343, sturkell@soleohealth.com