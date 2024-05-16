Steven Herne Joins Unlearn’s Executive Team as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unlearn®, a leader in artificial intelligence research in medicine, today announced the appointment of Steve Herne as its first Chief Commercial Officer. Herne will spearhead commercial strategies to propel the company’s growth following their successful Series C funding.





“Things continue to move fast at Unlearn, and Steve’s proven track record in healthcare innovation makes him the perfect leader to shape our commercial strategy,” said Charles Fisher, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Unlearn.

Herne, with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical research and development market, has previously led long-term strategic direction as Chief Commercial Officer at WCG and Bioclinica. Herne’s impressive career also includes leadership positions at ERT, Icon Development Solutions, Covance, MDS Pharma Services, and Inveresk Research.

“Unlearn is doing what others have tried for years – innovating to overcome some of the biggest bottlenecks in clinical development—that’s what excites me most,” said Herne. “I look forward to driving the adoption of our groundbreaking solutions using digital twins of clinical trial participants in clinical research.”

About Unlearn

Unlearn is a pioneering artificial intelligence research company that is revolutionizing clinical research with computational models of patients called digital twins. Digital twins provide forecasts of an individual’s health outcomes. They are used in Unlearn’s Digital Twins Platform to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies optimize clinical development and quickly and confidently produce trustworthy outcomes. For more information, please visit www.unlearn.ai or follow @UnlearnAI on Twitter/X and @unlearn-ai on LinkedIn.

