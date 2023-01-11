Soleo Health Selected as Sole Specialty Pharmacy Distributor of Newly FDA-Approved LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComplexCare—Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it has been selected by Eisai Inc., a developer of pharmaceuticals, as the sole specialty pharmacy distribution partner for newly U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)-approved LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). LEQEMBI, an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody used to treat mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD (collectively known as early AD), was approved by the FDA on January 6, 2023.

Patients receiving LEQEMBI will be supported through Soleo Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutic Care Management Center (TCMC), staffed with specially trained interdisciplinary teams comprising highly experienced physician specialists, nurse practitioners, therapy-care pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors. Soleo Health’s distinctive Alzheimer’s Disease TCMC is supported through the Company’s specialty pharmacy locations nationwide with pharmacy licensure in all 50 states.

Soleo Health will distribute LEQEMBI to provider offices and infusion centers as well as administer it across its many Ambulatory Infusions Centers (AICs) nationwide, including those owned and operated through its provider division, Virtis Health. The combined service offering of Soleo Health and Virtis Health provides patients with flexible site of care options to meet their individual therapy needs and service expectations in a cost-effective setting.

“The selection of Soleo Health as the sole specialty pharmacy distributor for LEQEMBI reflects confidence in our clinical expertise and differentiated patient care model supporting patients in the neurology space. Our partnership with Eisai will afford the Alzheimer’s community continued hope while we assist patients and their caregivers as they navigate their healthcare journey,” said Drew Walk, Soleo Health Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about LEQEMBI therapy and services through Soleo Health, contact the Company’s Alzheimer’s Disease TCMC at 844.960.9090 or via email at alzheimers@soleohealth.com.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced physician specialists, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 22 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 40 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

