Solas OLED files patent infringement lawsuit over Nintendo Switch OLED.

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solas OLED Ltd. (“Solas”), an Irish company that specializes in patented OLED technologies, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo Co., Ltd., Nintendo of America, Inc. (collectively “Nintendo”), and Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (“SDC”).

Solas filed today against SDC and Nintendo in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas contending the Nintendo Switch OLED (“Switch OLED”) infringes four of Solas’ U.S. patents: 7,499,042; 7,573,068; 7,868,880; and 7,663,615.

The Switch OLED, which launched in October 2021, incorporates a 7-inch OLED panel that is supplied by SDC. It is the latest in a long line of products to implement a display by SDC that infringes Solas’ patents. In March of this year the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas found SDC guilty of infringing Solas’ patents to the tune of more than US$80 million. Despite the Court ruling, and despite SDC knowing of Solas’ patents for years now, SDC’s OLED displays continue to embody Solas’ patented technology without an appropriate license to the patents that cover the OLED technology.

SDC’s continual and knowingly unauthorized use and infringement of Solas’ patents is emblematic of the irreverent attitude of Samsung Group (“Samsung”) to the patents of others. This attitude serves only to erode a system intended to protect and foster innovation; and, Solas will continue to fight to protect the efforts and intellectual property created by others and to stop Samsung’s pervasive pilfering of patented technologies.

About Solas OLED Ltd.

Solas, established in 2016 and based in Dublin, Ireland, is an OLED technology licensing company. The Solas patent portfolio covers key areas of OLED structures, display design and architecture, and driver circuitry; and is one of the most important and comprehensive OLED patent portfolios.

