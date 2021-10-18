SolarWinds to Showcase IT Operations Management Solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2021

Award-winning IT operations management solutions from SolarWinds support the transformation today’s digital economies demand

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its participation at GITEX Technology Week, October 17-21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SolarWinds will exhibit at Booth H8-A30, alongside its value-added distribution Partners in the region, Spire Solutions and Clever Solutions, showcasing the latest additions to the SolarWinds IT operations management (ITOM) portfolio.

GITEX 2021 marks the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, at a time when fiercely innovative economies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Africa are sharing their visions for the digital transformation of their countries. At GITEX, SolarWinds will showcase its broad portfolio of ITOM solutions designed to monitor and manage IT and deliver full visibility and control across multi-premises and multi-cloud architectures.

“The ability to manage data efficiently has never been more important, so we’re particularly excited to showcase our products and solutions at GITEX Technology Week,” said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, EMEA Sales, SolarWinds. “This year’s event focuses on the transformation of digital economies in the Middle East and Africa and highlights the most pressing cybersecurity issues facing governments and enterprises. SolarWinds can help organizations tackle the challenges of digital transformation head-on, with a range of incredibly powerful tools built to deliver all the features required to embrace digitalization together in one place.”

SolarWinds IT Operations Management

Key benefits of SolarWinds ITOM solutions include the ability to centrally monitor, manage, and secure applications and infrastructure across modern, multi-cloud, and multi-premises architectures.

Technology professionals attending GITEX will have an opportunity to meet SolarWinds Head Geek™ and infrastructure expert Sascha Giese as he showcases and demonstrates the depth and breadth of support the SolarWinds ITOM portfolio offers, including the recently announced SolarWinds® DBA xPress free tool for DataOps and newly released SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server®. Uniting the features and functionality of the award-winning SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SolarWinds SQL Sentry® into a single licensed product, Database Insights for SQL Server is more relevant than ever, providing the in-depth performance and environmental data teams need to optimize the performance of Microsoft® SQL Server and other leading database platforms running on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

Working With Spire Solutions and Clever Solutions

Value-added distribution Partners, Spire Solutions and Clever Solutions, will exhibit alongside SolarWinds at this year’s event. With focus on future mobility, cybersecurity, data economy, telecoms, and digital cities, the ability to access in-depth insights into security infrastructure is more critical than ever for customers in the Middle East and Africa. Spire’s enterprise security solutions are tailored to overcome security loopholes and avoid critical infrastructure disruption, data leakage, and data theft.

Working with organizations that include small, medium, and large enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies, hospitality, health and consumers, Clever Solutions is also perfectly positioned to help their customers evolve when it comes to transformation in digital economies. Clever Solutions provides IT management support, consulting, and training that can help customers overcome the biggest challenges posed by digital transformation, including cyberattacks, hybrid and remote working, and automation.

“As more organisations move towards digital economies, complexity becomes an increasingly large challenge,” added Neveu. “The technology landscape continues to expand and as organizations move towards a more decentralized model, monitoring, managing, and securing company infrastructures becomes more difficult. That’s why partnerships with companies like Spire Solutions and Clever Solutions are incredibly important to us, helping customers receive the most value from our solutions to achieve their business objectives.”

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

About SolarWinds



