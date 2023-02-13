SolarWinds to Host APJ Partner Summit Emphasizing Company’s Growing Focus on Channel Partners

Flagship event in Bangkok to feature keynote presentations from SolarWinds executive leadership team, product strategy sessions, and sales accreditation training

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its annual Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 20 – 22. The event is part of a series of Partner Summits SolarWinds is hosting across Europe, Asia, and North America.

At the APJ Partner Summit, SolarWinds will share updates on its partner program, the latest product strategies and innovations, and how partners can grow their business with SolarWinds solutions, including the company’s new observability offerings. With the majority of registered attendees being executives of partner companies, the event will be a strategic forum for partners to interact and forge deeper understandings and relationships, setting the stage for better future collaborations.

Last year, SolarWinds announced the launch of the SolarWinds Transform Partner Program, which is designed to support and drive growth for the company’s valued global channel partners. The program provides SolarWinds partners with several benefits, including financial incentives, performance rebates, enablement and training programs, an enhanced Partner Portal, and new marketing and sales support.

“Since launching our Transform Partner Program, we continue to listen to feedback and adapt so we can set every partner up for success—whether they’re new, existing, or specialized,” said Sandeep Mehra, director of international channel sales, SolarWinds. “As we continue to transform, the APJ SolarWinds Partner Summit is the forum to hear about our strategy and focus on the channel business. Partners will learn how SolarWinds can help accelerate digital transformation for their customers, increase sales velocity, and fuel growth.”

SolarWinds APJ Partner Summit 2023

After being held virtually for the last two years, SolarWinds is excited to bring back in-person networking opportunities at the Partner Summit, allowing partners to meet with SolarWinds executives, product experts, and other partners from their region. SolarWinds will also celebrate its partners’ achievements during an exclusive SolarWinds Partner Awards Ceremony.

The SolarWinds APJ Partner Summit will take place February 20 – 22 in Bangkok, Thailand. For further information and queries, please email partner@solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the benefits and growth opportunities of SolarWinds’ channel strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “seek,” “should,” “feel,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 25, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed on August 5, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed on November 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

