SolarWinds to Attend SupportWorld Live ITSM Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, will serve as a Platinum sponsor and participant at SupportWorld Live May 15 – 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. The company will deliver a 20-minute solution spotlight session on “ITSM—The Secret Behind Every Great IT Pro.”

“A robust IT service management (ITSM) strategy is vital for businesses operations—as it impacts every employee—and yields improved communication, a seamless employee experience, and efficient service delivery,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “We’re proud to showcase our ITSM insights with organizations at these leading industry conferences to help IT pros drive—and further improve—business productivity and efficiency.”

SupportWorld Live

SupportWorld Live, powered by HDI Conference, is the technical support industry’s most comprehensive event for the U.S. Whether you’re a frontline technician, new manager, seasoned team lead, distinguished VP, or CIO, there’s something for everyone. Through interactive sessions and networking, attendees will receive valuable insights to make their lives as tech support professionals considerably easier.

SupportWorld Live attendees will have the opportunity to join a 20-minute solution spotlight session with SolarWinds Sales Engineer Sean Sebring.

ITSM—The Secret Behind Every Great IT Pro

Who: Sean Sebring, Sales Engineer, SolarWinds

Sean Sebring, Sales Engineer, SolarWinds What: 20-Minute Solution Spotlight

20-Minute Solution Spotlight When: Wednesday, May 18, 6:20 – 6:40 p.m. PT

Wednesday, May 18, 6:20 – 6:40 p.m. PT Where: Marquee Ballroom, SS Stage

Marquee Ballroom, SS Stage Abstract: In this session, participants will learn how to simplify departmental tasks by optimizing productivity and efficiency, better connect with employees by providing value throughout their organization, and help drive business productivity with a single platform using an intuitive ITSM toolset. Attendees will leave this session with strategies to consistently deliver value throughout their organization in today’s dynamic workplace.

Visit SolarWinds at Booth #515 to meet with an expert.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

