SolarWinds Sponsors SQLBits 2023 in Newport, Wales

CORK, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will attend SQLBits in Newport, Wales, from March 14 – 18 as a platinum sponsor.

SQLBits is one of the largest data platform conferences, featuring more than 300 sessions over five days covering data technologies, including SQL Server®, Azure®, big data, and machine learning. The event provides data professionals opportunities to network, develop, and share data knowledge.

“Organisations need support with their database management, no matter how large their workloads,” said Charles Damerell, senior director of United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) sales at SolarWinds. “SolarWinds helps our customers manage on-premises and cloud databases with connected monitoring and observability. At SQLBits, we’ll share how organizations of all sizes can make the best use of their database management systems.”

As a platinum sponsor of the event, attendees can talk with SolarWinds IT pros at our stand and learn more about how SolarWinds can optimize the database performance and data ops driving business-critical applications. The SolarWinds database management portfolio consists of SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer, SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor, SolarWinds SQL Sentry®, SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server, SolarWinds Database Observability, SolarWinds Database Mapper, and SolarWinds Task Factory®.

At the event, SolarWinds IT experts will also lead the following sessions on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17:

“Stop Indexing the Query” with Robert Mandeville, solutions architect, SolarWinds

“Should We Defragment Indexes?” with Robert Mandeville, solutions architect, SolarWinds

“Understanding Alert Fatigue” with Owen Murphy, senior product marketing manager, SolarWinds

