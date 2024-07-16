SolarWinds Receives Global Recognitions for Powerful IT Management Solutions and Industry Excellence

CRN, CSO, Fortress Cybersecurity Award, and others honoring SolarWinds products, solutions, and executives in first half of 2024





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, announces several new recognitions honoring SolarWinds products, solutions, and executives in the first half of 2024.

SolarWinds enables customers to manage increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments to accelerate modernization efforts and undertake cloud migration initiatives. In 2024, the company evolved its business to deliver solutions in full-stack observability, service management, and database monitoring, including unveiling new AI features to its ITSM, database, and SaaS observability solutions.

“These recognitions are due to our passionate IT professionals who work tirelessly to ensure their organizations can navigate and manage today’s challenging hybrid digital landscape,” said Brian Goldfarb, Chief Marketing Officer at SolarWinds. “We remain committed to unveiling new enhancements to our suite of IT solutions and designing new powerful products in the second half of this year to ensure customers continue to have an award-winning platform for managing complex, hybrid estates.”

SolarWinds Product and Solution Awards:

SolarWinds Executives and Leadership Awards:

CRN ® 2024 Women of the Channel list: SolarWinds Vice President of Global Sales Execution & Enablement Anna Wilkins and Global Channel and Alliances Marketing Lead Zhanna Boguslavska were named on the list, which honors women leaders for their channel expertise and vision.

SolarWinds Corporate and Industry Awards:

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future features and functionality.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2024 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

