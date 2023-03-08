SolarWinds Observability Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Empowering More Customers to Manage Complex IT Environments and Accelerate Digital Transformation

Hosting on Microsoft Azure in Australia will enable more businesses in the Asia-Pacific region to implement the powerful SolarWinds Observability solution. Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now access SolarWinds Observability through the Azure Marketplace to help take advantage of Azure’s scalability, reliability, and agility.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced today SolarWinds® Observability is now available in the Microsoft Azure® Marketplace, empowering SolarWinds customers to take better advantage of the Azure cloud platform, manage complex IT environments and accelerate their digital transformation. In addition, SolarWinds expanded customer availability across the Asia-Pacific region to the company’s software as a service (SaaS)-delivered observability offering designed to help businesses gain visibility into today’s modern and distributed digital services.

In recent years, organizations have increased their use of cloud computing, grown their remote workforces, and implemented various new productivity tools and technologies. The result has been the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments relying on multiple applications and vendors to get business done, which inevitably increases complexity. A SolarWinds survey found that less than 10% of tech pros feel extremely confident in navigating the challenges these environments bring.

SolarWinds Observability provides companies with the comprehensive and unified visibility they need to optimize performance and ensure reliability in these highly complex environments. The unified, cloud-native SaaS offering is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities built to deliver holistic and actionable insights, operational intelligence, and smart automation to help with fast remediation and achieving critical service-level objectives. With SolarWinds Observability, customers have visibility into the complete environment—in both public and private clouds—to help expedite anomaly identification and resolution.

In addition to being available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, SolarWinds also offers direct and flexible licensing options, helping ensure the solution is accessible to customers of all sizes and across industries. In the coming months, SolarWinds Observability will be delivered as a Native Azure Service (NAS), allowing businesses already utilizing Azure to implement the solution’s world-class capabilities immediately.

“With the opening of our Asia-Pacific Azure data center, availability in the Azure Marketplace, and upcoming integration as a Native Azure Service, even more businesses in the region will have access to SolarWinds Observability,” said EVP and Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi. “Our cloud-native solution was built from the ground up and features powerful AIOps and machine learning capabilities to help any company—regardless of size or industry—manage today’s hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.”

“We’re pleased to welcome SolarWinds Observability to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

