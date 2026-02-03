SolarWinds Names Becky Melton General Counsel and Group Vice President, Legal

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced Becky Melton as General Counsel and Group Vice President, Legal. In this new role, Melton will oversee global legal, ethics and compliance issues for SolarWinds.

Melton joined SolarWinds in 2019 as associate general counsel of employment law. After two years in that role, she was named vice president of legal, where she spent the next four years overseeing core areas of legal practice, including employment law, intellectual property, data privacy, IT, and regulatory compliance. During her time at SolarWinds, she played a pivotal role in guiding the company through the complex legal landscape following a highly publicized cyberattack — an experience that underscored the importance of resilience, transparency, and trust in corporate leadership.

Melton is an accomplished legal executive with more than two decades of experience with corporate legal issues, compliance, governance, and strategic leadership. Her resume is the epitome of versatility, spanning senior legal roles at Fulbright & Jaworski (now Norton Rose Fulbright) and Freescale Semiconductor (now NXP), as well as a leadership position as Assistant Dean for Alumni Relations and Development at her alma mater, the University of Texas School of Law.

“In moments that matter most, leadership is defined by clarity and conviction,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO of SolarWinds. “Becky has played a critical role in helping us navigate complexity and strengthen the foundation for our future. I’m confident she will continue to be a powerful force for the company in this new role.”

“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for SolarWinds,” said Melton. “It’s been incredibly meaningful to support the company through complex challenges and work alongside such a dedicated team. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our legal, compliance, and governance efforts as we build for the future.”

