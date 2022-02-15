SolarWinds Invites Tech Pros to 10th Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Event

THWACKcamp celebrates a decade of learning with its free, two-day event for the technology professional community

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced its 10th edition of THWACKcamp™, scheduled for March 2-3, 2022, celebrating tech pros as today’s IT transformers. Hosted on THWACK®, the SolarWinds online user community of more than 180,000 registered members, THWACKcamp is a free, two-day virtual IT learning event featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning lounges, expert product training, customer success stories, giveaways, and more.

Further highlighting tech pros’ role as today’s IT Transformers, the IT Pro Day 2021 Survey: Bring IT On polled the global THWACK user community, revealing a positive perception of their roles and anticipation for what lies ahead despite a year of unprecedented challenges and change. Almost half (48%) of tech pro respondents say they’re proud of what they do, another 44% love what they do, and 41% believe the past year has proven they’re more capable than they realized. As tech pros look to the future, 62% of respondents say they’re motivated to succeed in their roles and nearly all (81%) of the tech pro respondents agree there will be multiple opportunities to develop and enhance their careers in the next year.

“We get excited about THWACKcamp every year, but this year is especially exciting as the THWACK user community celebrates a decade of learning,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. “Given their enthusiasm for what lies ahead in the IT industry, it’s a great time to bring together thousands of tech pros, technology executives, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, best practices, and challenges in IT. This year’s event will further equip them to transform IT and explore the evolving roles they play in today’s shifting IT landscape with relevant information, training, and best-of-breed solutions.”

This year’s THWACKcamp features industry expertise from SolarWinds executives, Head Geeks™, product managers, and a collection of industry leaders, covering the full IT operations management spectrum. Participants can select topics from network monitoring and management to observability, cloud, and IT service management (ITSM), and from security, AIOps, and DevOps to career advancement tips and more.

THWACKcamp Schedule

Day 1 – Wednesday, March 2

Keynote: From Monitoring to Observability—Any Size, Anywhere (10 – 10:45 a.m. ET) Presented by Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds.

(10 – 10:45 a.m. ET) Presented by Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer, SolarWinds. Industry Expert Panels and SolarWinds How-To Sessions: The Future of AIOps (11 – 11:25 a.m. ET): Presented by Karlo Zatylny, distinguished engineer, SolarWinds. This session will explain the benefits of the AIOps movement and why the industry is moving this direction. It’s Not the Network—But It’s Still Your Problem (11:25 – 11:50 a.m. ET): Presented by Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek, SolarWinds, and Kevin M. Sparenberg, technical content manager, community, SolarWinds. This session will share best practices on using monitoring to troubleshoot where the problem truly exists. What Does Network Monitoring Mean in the Cloud? (12 – 12:25 p.m. ET): Presented by Satish Grandhi, group vice president and fellow, SolarWinds, and Brandon Shopp, group vice president, product management, SolarWinds. This session will examine the trends and discuss the roadmap for network professionals to map their capability maturity journey from the data center to the cloud. DataOps—It’s Like DevOps but for Data (12:25 – 12:50 p.m. ET): Presented by Kevin Kline and Thomas LaRock, Head Geeks at SolarWinds. In this session, attendees will learn about injecting intelligence into DataOps to rein in the chaos, monetize data, actualize business, and drive your cloud migration. Practical Examples Using the Orion API (1 – 1:25 p.m. ET): Presented by Kevin M. Sparenberg, technical content manager, community, SolarWinds. This session will provide a primer on what the power of the SolarWinds API offers and practical tips on utilizing the benefits of the Orion API immediately. Integrating IT Resources to Optimize Service Operations (1:25 – 1:50 p.m. ET): Presented by Sean Sebring, sales engineer, SolarWinds, and Liz Beavers, Head Geek, SolarWinds. This session will highlight opportunities to connect collaboration , communication, remote support tools, and monitoring software into SolarWinds ® Service Desk.



Day 2 – Thursday, March 3

Opening Remarks: Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO, SolarWinds (10 – 10:05 a.m. ET)

Keynote: Secure by Design: Setting the New Standard in Secure Software Development (10:05 – 10:30 a.m. ET): Presented by Tim Brown, CISO and vice president, security, SolarWinds, and Paul Gray, group vice president, architecture, SolarWinds. This session will cover the ongoing evolution of the SolarWinds Secure by Design initiative, including the lessons learned and actions taken.

(10:05 – 10:30 a.m. ET): Presented by Tim Brown, CISO and vice president, security, SolarWinds, and Paul Gray, group vice president, architecture, SolarWinds. This session will cover the ongoing evolution of the SolarWinds Secure by Design initiative, including the lessons learned and actions taken. Industry Expert Panels and SolarWinds How-to Sessions: Secure by Design Q&A (10:30 – 10:50 a.m. ET): Q&A with Tim Brown, CISO and vice president, security, SolarWinds, and Paul Gray, group vice president, architecture, SolarWinds. Here, There, Everywhere: Hybrid Active Directory (AD) Monitoring and Management (11 – 11:25 a.m. ET): Presented by Peter Di Stefano, principal product marketing manager, SolarWinds; Ashley Adams, senior product marketing manager, SolarWinds; and Chris Bowie, product marketing manager, SolarWinds. This session will cover ways IT pros can streamline the management of their AD infrastructure, no matter where it lives. The Notification Decision Tree (11:25 – 11:50 a.m. ET): Presented by Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek, SolarWinds, and Kevin M. Sparenberg, technical content manager, community, SolarWinds. In this session, attendees will consider their current notification methods and review practical alternatives. Beyond ITSM—Embracing Enterprise Service Management (12 – 12:25 p.m. ET): Presented by David Russel, sales engineer, ITSM, SolarWinds and Liz Beavers, Head Geek, SolarWinds. This session explores the perceived benefits and value of increasing ITSM investments, paired with examples of accomplishing this with SolarWinds Service Desk. Next Level Databases: IT Takes a Team (12:25 – 12:50 p.m. ET): Presented by Ash Recksiedler, solutions architect, SolarWinds and Robert Mandeville, solutions architect, SolarWinds. This session will cover why database waits are crucial to understanding performance. APM’s Evolution to Observability (1 – 1:25 p.m. ET): Presented by Melanie Achard, principal product marketing manager, SolarWinds; and Peter Di Stefano, principal product marketing manager, SolarWinds. This session will cover the evolution of application performance management (APM) from a market perspective as hybrid and multi-cloud continue to grow, the evolution of the SolarWinds APM solutions, how they address today’s requirements, and a peek into what’s next. Level up! Games vs. Reality: Career Achievement Unlocked (1:25 – 1:50 p.m. ET): Presented by Chrystal Taylor and Sascha Giese, Head Geeks, SolarWinds. In this session, the presenters—two passionate gamers—share tips for IT pros to accelerate their careers.



Register today to attend the 10th annual THWACKcamp free IT virtual event.

