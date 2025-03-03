SolarWinds Acquires Squadcast, Unifying Observability and Incident Response

SolarWinds Empowers IT Teams With AI-Driven Hybrid Cloud Management Portfolio, Operational Resilience, Cost Efficiency, and Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Squadcast, a customer-loved incident response solution company based in San Francisco. Squadcast, an advanced alternative to PagerDuty and OpsGenie, unites on-call alerting and incident response along with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) workflows under one hood to automate human tasks efficiently.

Squadcast users report benefits like a 68% reduction in the average mean time to remediation (MTTR), and savings of 1,000 work hours and $500K in costs. Chosen by customers like Redis, Charter, and Mailbird, its products are guided by a customer-centricity that aligns well with the SolarWinds mission and commitment to the technology professional community.

“With the industry battles to operationally manage and control hybrid ecosystems and the massive influx of alerts, IT professionals need a more powerful solution to cut through the noise,” said Cullen Childress, SolarWinds Chief Product Officer. “The addition of intelligent incident response from Squadcast to the SolarWinds Platform further accelerates MTTR, allowing practitioners to not only accelerate time to detection of incidents but to remediate those incidents in an accelerated manner, maximizing their operational resilience.”

“Squadcast is excited to join forces with SolarWinds to help customers make their worlds more reliable,” said Amiya Adwitiya, Squadcast Founder and CEO. “By optimizing incident response with AI, customers reduce noise, enhance efficiency, and resolve incidents faster—so they can focus on what truly matters.”

SolarWinds empowers customers to navigate complex hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments, accelerating modernization and cloud migration initiatives. In 2024, the company launched new capabilities to SolarWinds® Observability Self-Hosted and SolarWinds Observability SaaS, along with enhancements to its service management and database monitoring solutions. SolarWinds also introduced new AI-powered features across its ITSM, database, and SaaS observability platforms.

AI-Powered Isolation and Focus Isolates the most critical alerts, reducing noise and distractions. Enables teams to focus on the right issue faster.

Unified Collaboration and Communication Enhances team collaboration and communication through live on-call management, over 200 integrations, including Microsoft Teams and Slack, and status pages. Provides tools for effective communication with each other and customers on ongoing incidents.

Structured Incident Resolution and Insights Manages the incident resolution process, allowing teams to focus on remediation. Centralized insights on service health to understand performance and focus on improvements.



On April 2, SolarWinds product leaders will share the latest in incident response and operational resilience, including a round table discussion with Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst, Application Modernization at Enterprise Strategy Group. Register for the free SolarWinds Day: The Era of Operational Resilience virtual event to learn more about these latest SolarWinds monitoring, observability, and service management innovations: https://www.solarwinds.com/solarwinds-day.

"In today's fragmented landscape, most IT environments lack not only a unified, end-to-end view of a system's health and performance but also the ability to efficiently remediate issues and provide meaningful business insights," said Torsten Volk, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Despite investments in monitoring tools and platforms, organizations are struggling to maintain operational resilience. This tool sprawl has created a critical visibility gap, with 52% of organizations still lacking full-stack observability. Addressing this critical challenge is essential for organizations to diagnose and remediate issues proactively before they impact the business."

The SaaS-based offering will complement the company's current portfolio, which serves the needs of IT organizations at businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. The new enhancements to the SolarWinds portfolio are available now, with deployment options tailored to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes. Whether you’re a small business or a global enterprise, SolarWinds offers the flexibility to scale your IT operations. Squadcast solutions are available on both the AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

DLA Piper LLP (US) was the legal advisor to SolarWinds, and Allied Advisers was Squadcast's sell-side advisor.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the transaction between SolarWinds and Squadcast, including any statements regarding the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “seek,” “should,” “feel,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the effect of the announcement of the transaction on SolarWinds’ or Squadcast’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (ii) risks that the transaction diverts management’s attention from ongoing business operations; (iii) risks that the transaction may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits and (iv) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished by SolarWinds to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in SolarWinds’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed on February 19, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

