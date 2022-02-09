SoftServe Appoints Arturo Pena as Chief Marketing Officer

Pena’s global marketing leadership caps the company’s strongest year on record

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChiefMarketingOfficer—SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Arturo Pena as Chief Marketing Officer. Pena will be responsible for spearheading SoftServe’s global marketing efforts on the heels of the company’s strongest year to date results.





Pena is a marketing transformation leader with nearly two decades of experience in the technology sector. Before joining SoftServe, Pena was VP of Global Marketing at Cognizant, where he led teams across North America, Europe, and APAC.

“I’m excited to join SoftServe’s esteemed advisory team and honored to lead our dynamic and talented team of marketing professionals,” said Pena. “SoftServe’s synergetic culture has been creating tight alliances with our clients to drive impactful transformations. I’m looking forward to helping broaden our already impressive portfolio of customers globally.”

Pena has an industry track record of building brand awareness and expanding revenue pipelines with customer-centric strategies such as account-based marketing and modern digital tactics. Under his global marketing leadership, SoftServe will continue developing services beyond its international footprint, operating across 12 countries.

“We’re thrilled to have Arturo joining our Operating Committee,” said Chris Baker, CEO of SoftServe. “Arturo is dedicated to developing high-performing marketing teams, and he knows our people are essential for growth and competitive differentiation. We look forward to continued success with Arturo leading our marketing team.”

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation – from generating compelling new ideas to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on an empathetic, human-focused experience design foundation that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy—no matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Contacts

Paul Jones



Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations



pjone@softserveinc.com

Andrew Kavka



Analyst and Public Relations Lead



akavk@softserveinc.com