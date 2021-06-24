SoftServe Appoints Adriyan Pavlykevych as Chief Information Security Officer

SoftServe veteran with almost two decades of information security experience to head new C-level position

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Adriyan Pavlykevych as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. Pavlykevych has almost 20 years of experience with SoftServe. As CISO, he will be responsible for shaping and implementing SoftServe’s information governance and security strategy, including ensuring the secure delivery of the company’s engineering services, and maintaining and developing its cyber defense capabilities. Pavlykevych will report to SoftServe’s CEO, Chris Baker, as part of the company’s Executive Management Team.





“Now more than ever, information security and cyber defense are essential parts of conducting business,” said Chris Baker, Chief Executive Officer at SoftServe. “As a global player, we must protect our company and associate information, exceed security expectations in delivering our services, and protect the intellectual property we create for our clients. I am confident in Adriyan’s ability as CISO to ensure the continuous improvement of our information security infrastructure, processes, and technology as we continue our rapid rate of growth.”

“As CISO, I will further strengthen SoftServe’s highly reliable and resilient IT ecosystem with the latest practices and tools,” said Pavlykevych. “We are committed to zero-trust architecture of our cloud and mobile first IT infrastructure. We will also work to reach and maintain the highest maturity level of our cyber defense operation center (CDOC).”

Prior to joining SoftServe in 2003, Pavlykevych was Head of Networking Sector in the Computing Center at Lviv Polytechnic National University, one of Ukraine’s top five technical educational institutions. Pavlykevych holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Lviv Polytechnic National University and is certified according to ISO 27001 as a Lead Implementer and Lead Auditor for the Information Security Management Standard.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients’ users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation, from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Contacts

SoftServe Media Contacts

Paul Jones



Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations



pjone@softserveinc.com

Andrew Kavka



Lead Analyst and Public Relations Specialist



akavk@softserveinc.com