Softeon to Showcase Smart Warehouse of the Future Capabilities at MODEX 2022 Show March 28-31 in Atlanta

Advanced Capabilities include “Always-On” Operating Mode, Automated Order and Pick Release, Order Orchestration and Optimization





RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s best track record of customer success, announced this week it is featuring its software support for the “smart, automated warehouse of the future” next week at the MODEX show in Atlanta, March 28-31.

What is the smart warehouse? It’s a combination of next generation capabilities delivered by Softeon’s integrated Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and overall supply chain execution technology platform, orchestrating and optimizing order fulfillment processes with new levels of intelligence.

What’s more, with the high-level of interest in distribution center automation of all types due to labor shortages and rising costs, Softeon offers unique approaches to material handling systems from highly automated goods-to-person and sortation systems to mobile robots, put walls and more. That includes an easy-to-deploy integration layer for automation, as well as direct connection to many of these picking sub-systems without the need for any other software, reducing costs and improving productivity.

Key components of Softeon’s smart, automated warehouse solution include:

Core warehouse operations excellence enabled by an advanced, highly configurable Warehouse Management System

Granular, real-time visibility to throughput and bottlenecks by processing area

Advanced, simulation-based labor planning and dynamic resource allocation

“Always-On” operation mode to proactively look for opportunities and bottlenecks

Automated order and pick release based on multiple attributes, including optimization opportunities, order priority, resource and inventory availability , carrier cut-off times and more

, carrier cut-off times and more “Waveless” picking

Differentiated, “plug-and-play” material handling system integration and optimization

Use of RFID, internet of things ( IoT ), and real-time locator systems (RTLS) technologies to automate many current distribution processes.

These capabilities are supported by a number of enabling technologies, including a dynamic rules engine, simulation tools and machine learning/AI.

While at different stages of maturity, the great news is that all of these capabilities for the smart warehouse of the future are available from Softeon today.

“Softeon is leading the way in delivering next generation smart warehouse capabilities today, ushering in a step-change in distribution center software functionality while maximizing materials system performance,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon.

Softeon’s powerful, flexible WMS, WES and other supply chain software solutions that support the smart warehouse will be featured during next week’s MODEX show in Atlanta at Booth #C7466.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based technology platform offers maximum configurability and companies the agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Softeon has been web-native and Cloud-ready from the start, serving both large and mid-sized companies across a wide range of industry sectors. Softeon also leads the industry with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

