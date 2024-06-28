Softchoice Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Softchoice, a leading software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider, has received the 2024 Microsoft Scale Solutions United States Americas Partner of the Year Award. Softchoice was also named a finalist in the Scale Solutions category globally and for Canada. These achievements recognize Softchoice’s strong customer focus, demonstrated innovation across the Microsoft solution portfolio, and ability to drive customer transformation at scale with Microsoft’s cloud solutions.





“This is an exciting time in the shared history between Softchoice and Microsoft. Earlier this year, Softchoice announced a joint investment with Microsoft to further enhance its Microsoft cloud and digital workplace capabilities, including M365, Azure, and Copilot for M365,” said Chris Woodin, Senior Vice President of Solutions and Alliances at Softchoice. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to digitally transform and to produce better outcomes for their stakeholders. We’re thrilled to have our accomplishments recognized in the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. Winners and finalists were selected from over 2,000 submitted nominations for the Americas Awards and more than 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries for global awards.

“It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud.”

Learn more about Softchoice’s Microsoft solutions here: https://www.softchoice.com/technology-partners/microsoft

About Softchoice



Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. To learn more about us, visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements



This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including Softchoice’s strategies, technology portfolios and industry expectations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Softchoice’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

