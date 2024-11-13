SoftBank Corp. Announces Development of “AITRAS,” a Converged AI-RAN Solution

Global deployment of AITRAS planned for telecom operators

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO:9434, “SoftBank”) announced it launched full-fledged initiatives to develop “AITRAS,” a convergence solution based on the AI-RAN concept that can host both AI and RAN (Radio Access Network) workloads on the same NVIDIA-accelerated computing platform. SoftBank will not only implement AITRAS – a carrier-grade convergence solution with high capacity, high performance and high quality – across its own commercial network, it also aims to expand the solution to telecom operators globally from 2026 and beyond.









AITRAS is the productization of AI-RAN, an architecture that is aimed at achieving high performance and efficiency in AI and RAN while leveraging the features of NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing platform. The solution not only provides a carrier-grade RAN with high capacity, high performance and high quality on an NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform — it also enables concurrent and efficient operations with a variety of AI applications, including generative AI.

In real-world wireless environments, various high-speed processing and algorithmic functions are applied to maximize performance while dealing with daily occurrences such as sudden traffic surges and multipath radio interference. However, as these processes become increasingly advanced and complex, maintaining system stability becomes a challenge.

AITRAS’s L1* software, which is SoftBank’s newly developed L1 software that is based on the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, provides the high stability and high performance essential for a carrier-grade RAN through parallel processing of the signal and optimization of task initiation timing, while also contributing to the maximization of the RAN capacity and reduction in power consumption.

SoftBank also developed an orchestrator that coordinates with the virtualization platform, which is expected to improve cost-effectiveness through operational efficiency and reduced power consumption by efficiently and dynamically allocating computing resources based on the unique application characteristics of AI and RAN.

By implementing AITRAS, telecom operators can build an AI infrastructure while maintaining investments in its traditional RAN infrastructure. Additionally, by leveraging AI for network optimization, they can achieve efficient and innovative infrastructure investments.

AITRAS is implemented with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a software platform that includes a set of functions that enables the easy development and deployment of large language models (LLMs). With this implementation, enterprise customers can also develop and deploy their own AI applications. Further details are available in the press release “SoftBank Corp. Implements NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Edge AI Server of AITRAS Converged AI-RAN Solution” issued on November 13, 2024.

*L1: “Physical Layer (Layer 1)” of the OSI reference model in vRAN software architecture.

Deployment of AITRAS Reference Kit for Telecom Operators

SoftBank is aiming to offer and deploy an AITRAS reference kit (“Reference Kit”) to telecom operators from 2025 and beyond, for the purpose of demonstrating the practicality and effectiveness of its convergence solution AITRAS, which brings the AI-RAN concept to life by enabling AI and RAN to operate on the same network infrastructure.

By implementing the Reference Kit into their indoor and outdoor labs, telecom operators will be able to independently verify the functionality, performance and cost-effectiveness of AI-RAN running on an NVIDIA-accelerated computing platform. Telecom operators can also create new use cases by developing their own AI applications, deploying them and conducting verification on the Reference Kit.

With this Reference Kit, high-capacity, high-performance and high-quality carrier-grade RAN and various AI applications such as generative AI can run concurrently on an NVIDIA AI computing infrastructure. Additionally, the Reference Kit provides an orchestrator, enabling efficient computing resource operations.

This Reference Kit is a system primarily composed of the following 7 elements.

1) Orchestrator



2) Edge AI Applications



3) RAN L2/L3* Software



4) RAN L1 Software



5) Virtualization Platform



6) NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip



7) Radio Unit

*L2/L3: “Data Link Layer (Layer 2)” and “Network Layer (Layer 3)” of the OSI reference model in vRAN software architecture.

SoftBank plans to launch a partner program to facilitate smooth and active demonstration using this Reference Kit.



Going forward, SoftBank remains committed to ensuring that the unique features of AI-RAN are fully recognized in the telecom industry, while driving the adoption and rapid deployment of AITRAS. Through these efforts to integrate AI and telecommunications, SoftBank will continue to build on its strengths and contribute to the advancement of a prosperous society.

Junichi Miyakawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., said, “We are pleased to announce AITRAS, which brings the AI-RAN concept to life. As every industry is redefined through AI and transformed by AI in ways that go beyond DX (Digital Transformation), AITRAS will become an essential element in realizing next-generation social infrastructure. We anticipate it will play a crucial role in supporting ‘a society that coexists with AI’ where robots, autonomous vehicles and drones are widespread, ultimately contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.”

Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang said, “The ability for telco operators to run AI and 5G on the same computing infrastructure is a game-changer, offering nations a fast path to sovereign AI. SoftBank’s development of the first NVIDIA-accelerated AI-RAN solution allows every telco to become an AI service provider, to bring the world’s most powerful technology force to customers virtually everywhere.”

