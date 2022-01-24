SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2021 & Full Year 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS – TO DIAL IN BY PHONE

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will then receive your personal dial-in access details via email): https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9841/sofi-q4-2021-earnings-conference-call/

WEBCAST DETAILS – AUDIO-ONLY

Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3583685/EF78F85B979369A0321344E6CAF4478A

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.sofi.com/overview/default.aspx

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our nearly three million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (https://www.sofi.com/), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors before engaging in any transaction.

SOFI-F

Contacts

Investor Relations



Andrea Prochniak



aprochniak@sofi.com

Media



Rachel Rosenzweig



rrosenzweig@sofi.com