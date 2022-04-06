SoFi Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOFI–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) announced that three members of its Board of Directors (“Board”) will be stepping down: Clay Wilkes, Founder of Galileo Financial Technologies, as well as SoftBank’s Michel Combes and Carlos Medeiros.

“On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Clay Wilkes, Michel Combes, and Carlos Medeiros for their tireless contributions and support to the Company and its mission and management,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “Clay, Michel, and Carlos have provided crucial guidance to the Board and the management team as the Company expanded into new products, raised significant capital, made a critical strategic acquisition, transitioned to being a publicly-traded company and received a national bank license. Given all that we have accomplished, this marks a natural point to continue the transition of our Board in regards to its size and composition over time.”

“Clay, Michel and Carlos have been exemplary directors and champions for SoFi for many years,” said Tom Hutton, Chairman of the Board. “We thank them for their dedication and support and wish them well in their future endeavors. Looking ahead, I am very excited by the focused professional skills, domain expertise and diversity that our Board members will bring to bear as we steer the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

Clay Wilkes will step down from the Board immediately. Michel Combes and Carlos Medeiros will be stepping down, effective at the SoFi 2022 annual shareholders meeting.

