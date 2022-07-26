Socure Partners with Middesk to Introduce the Industry’s First Integrated Solution for KYB and KYC Verification

The Socure and Middesk integration will enable B2B customers to streamline the costly process of verifying business entities and accelerate their onboarding processes

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced today that it has teamed with Middesk, the identity platform automating business verification and underwriting decisions, to offer a new service that enables B2B companies to accurately verify their customers. This integration combines the benefits of Socure’s real-time, predictive analytics identity verification and fraud prevention platform with Middesk’s comprehensive solution for verifying business entities. This is the first time that best-in-class companies in the Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) segments have created an integrated solution for end-to-end business verification.

Middesk offers a comprehensive solution for verifying business entities (KYB). As part of that process, many B2B companies must verify entity registration details of new business customers, including name, address, tax ID, and the personal details for beneficial owners. By adding Socure’s industry-leading digital identity verification and fraud platform to its offering, Middesk enables B2B customers to authenticate the associated beneficial owners of the businesses they onboard, while streamlining and accelerating a traditionally labor-intensive process.

“ Middesk customers are looking for easy and reliable ways to solve identity verification,” said Kyle Mack, CEO and co-founder of Middesk. “ Customers can now leverage the Socure integration to validate personal attributes of beneficial owners. Additionally, Socure delivers key risk insights that determine the likelihood that someone’s identity is legitimate, and applicants are who they claim to be, which provides even more value to our customers in uncertain, but growing market conditions.”

The new end-to-end verification process arrives during a period of explosive growth in new business creation. In January, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021, surpassing the previous record set in 2020 of 4.4 million. Meanwhile, businesses today require more assurance than in the past about the people with whom they conduct business. Many compete in regulated industries, including banks, insurance companies, mortgage brokers, and other types of financial services. Some are obligated by regulators to verify the identity of customers.

Socure and Middesk help eliminate fraud by verifying the identity of individuals and businesses with industry-leading accuracy. Middesk also helps solve one of the largest challenges faced by many B2B marketplaces, including those connected to the gig economy. Often, these B2B companies must verify small, newly formed companies which haven’t generated much of a data footprint. In these cases, there’s frequently little information to verify, but that’s not a problem for Middesk.

“ With our partnership, B2B companies will achieve an incremental lift in their business due to Socure’s industry-leading accuracy and coverage of our identity verification and fraud risk prediction solutions,” said Johnny Ayers, Socure founder and CEO. “ This accuracy leads to the auto-approval of more good consumers and creates increased conversion rates and a higher assurance of onboarding trustworthy business customers.”

“ Middesk and Socure help us scale faster than we could previously with other tools,” said John Mearls, head of Risk and Operations at Lili, a leader in banking and financial services for small businesses and freelancers. “ These solutions provide a unified, comprehensive view of a potential customer’s actual digital identity, so we can make accurate, risk-based decisions and onboard new customers quickly. No other solutions that we looked at even came close in terms of comprehensiveness, accuracy, and speed.”

About Middesk

Middesk is the leading business identity platform. With Middesk’s identity-as-a-service APIs, businesses can verify, underwrite, and enable their customers to grow their businesses. Middesk’s Verification solution provides reliable access to Secretary of State data in all 50 States and applies modern data science and machine learning to verify business identities in real-time, improving coverage rates while cutting manual review times. Middesk is backed by Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Insight Partners, and Canapi Ventures, and is headquartered in San Francisco. Middesk’s current customers include Plaid, Affirm, Bluevine, and Novo, as well as several large banks and lenders. For more information, visit middesk.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,100 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Varo, Gusto, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Contacts

Angela Griffo



Socure



917-915-8563



angela.griffo@socure.com

Teddy Butz



Middesk



415-407-3400



teddy@middesk.com