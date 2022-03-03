Socure Corrects Announcement Regarding its Identity Verification Contract with Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, has issued the following correction regarding today’s announcement that it has signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). Socure’s agreement is to provide digital identity verification and fraud solutions specifically for the state of Florida’s Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) program.

“ Socure has signed an agreement with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to provide digital identity verification and fraud solutions specifically for the state of Florida’s Homeowners Assistance Fund program,” said Matt Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of Public Sector Solutions. “ Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) provides assistance to homeowners for mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services, and insurance.”

“ The previous press release issued by Socure inadvertently indicated that there were additional partnerships with DEO beyond the HAF program, which is not accurate and we apologize for any miscommunication. We look forward to working with DEO and the state of Florida on this important HAF program to help Florida homeowners in need,” Thompson said.

About Florida’s HAF Program

Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as loss of utilities, home energy services, and insurance. Financial assistance will be provided based on the needs of homeowners in Florida. For more information, please visit www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,000 customers across the financial services, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, three of the top MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, So-Fi, Varo Money, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, Voyager, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Flint Capital, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

