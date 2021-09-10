Socure Announces Promotion of Pablo Abreu to Chief Product & Analytics Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataprotection—Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, today announced the promotion of Pablo Abreu to its Chief Product & Analytics Officer. Over the past seven years, Abreu has been instrumental in creating Socure’s ID+ predictive analytics identity verification platform that is trusted by 4 of the 5 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest credit card issuers, top BNPL providers, top crypto exchanges, and the largest online gaming operators.





Abreu has served as an expert and peer to many of the leaders driving innovation at some of the most discerning analytical teams that exist in the world. In addition, he has written all of the company’s most recent product patents and intellectual property related to its use of data science and machine learning for identity verification and fraud mitigation. He has thoughtfully designed an organizational structure to meet the product demands for what was in the early days less than 100 customers, to today is now 600+ customers.

He is responsible for the strategy and direction of Socure’s product and data science efforts, driving Socure to further establish its category leadership in the identity verification and fraud mitigation space. His main focus is on building and delivering highly scalable machine learning/artificial intelligence solutions that challenge the status quo within the industry.

“Pablo’s promotion reflects the strategic value he has brought to Socure for many years. On the commercial side of the business, he has been a partner since the company’s early days of finding market fit and he developed our first scalable and commercialized machine learning fraud models,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “In addition to a work ethic that is second to none, Pablo has the unique ability to marry the communications and goal setting for the analytical data scientists, while also meeting the business needs of our customers. I can’t think of a better person I’d rather work with to lead our product and data science teams as we continue to scale the business.”

“It has been an exciting journey starting with building and coding Socure’s first workable ML solution to scaling a data science and product team that will grow to more than 100 by the end of the year,” said Abreu. “I am humbled by the honor to lead a team at such a critical juncture of our growth and look forward to continuing to build a company that will have a lasting impact on the identity verification industry for years to come.”

Prior to joining Socure, Abreu served as the Lead Data Scientist at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) for the Oversight and Controls Room. While at JPM, he worked on complex operational risk initiatives designing and implementing statistical, machine learning, and natural language processing algorithms. He started his career at Verizon Wireless, where he quickly emerged from munging data to developing predictive models using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms in support of a variety of departments, including Marketing, Fraud, Supply Chain, Finance, Customer Service, and Real Estate.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 600 customers across the financial services, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, three of the top MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, top crypto exchanges, top Buy Now, Pay Later providers, the largest online gaming operators, and over 100 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, Varo Money, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Investors include Accel, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Flint Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Synchrony, Sorenson, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

Socure has received numerous industry awards and accolades, including being named to 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 List, Forbes’ Fintech 50 List 2021, Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2021, being awarded Best New Technology Introduced Over the Last 12 Months—Data and Data Services at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs), being ranked number 70 in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, being listed as a Gartner Cool Vendor, being recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 25 Machine Learning Startups to Watch, being named to CB Insights: The Fintech 250, and being awarded Finovate’s Award for Best Use of AI/ML, to name a few.

