Socially Determined Named to Fierce Healthcare’s 2022 “Fierce 15” Companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socially Determined, the healthcare analytics company that provides Social Risk Intelligence™ to organizations committed to effectively addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Fierce 15 by Fierce Healthcare. Now in its fourth year, the Fierce 15 recognizes the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

Socially Determined is anchored in deep healthcare and technology expertise to give full visibility into where and how socioeconomic factors are impacting communities and people. Delivered through its HITRUST-certified platform, SocialScape®, and team of experts, these unparalleled social risk insights and solutions help clients drive strategic, measurable programs that improve key business metrics and health outcomes at scale.

“We’re thrilled to be named one of Fierce Healthcare’s Fierce 15 companies, as it’s a testament to our team’s steadfast commitment to deliver actionable intelligence that can reduce barriers to care,” said Trenor Williams, CEO and co-founder of Socially Determined. “This recognition speaks to our sustained growth and innovation to illuminate the impact of the Social Determinants of Health on populations, communities, and people. We look forward to expanding these efforts in 2022 and continuing to provide solutions across the ecosystem to help transform healthcare.”

An internationally-recognized daily report reaching a network of over 160,000 healthcare industry professionals, Fierce Healthcare provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day’s top stories. This year Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

Fierce Healthcare’s Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This year’s Fierce 15 selection represents many corners of the industry from digital health to pharmacy benefit management to social determinants of health.

“During an especially challenging time as we are two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered,” said Paige Minemyer, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

For more information, including the complete list of Fierce 15 winners, visit https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/special-report/fierce-healthcare-s-fierce-15-2022

About Socially Determined



Socially Determined provides Social Risk Intelligence™ solutions to organizations committed to addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) impacting their communities and populations. The company’s platform, SocialScape®, delivers unmatched insights into social risk dynamics and their effect on health outcomes and business performance through secure, scalable data processing and proprietary analytics. With SocialScape’s unparalleled view of social risk and Socially Determined’s advisory services expertise, clients can deploy interventions and investments that translate to quantifiable impact. Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC and operates a second office in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

About Fierce Healthcare



Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry’s daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 160,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce

Contacts

Caroline Morey



fama PR for Socially Determined



Sociallydetermined@famapr.com