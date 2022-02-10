Socially Determined Expands Depth and Breadth of Healthcare Expertise in the C-Suite with Two New Executive Hires

Social Risk Intelligence Pioneer Welcomes Paul Matsui as Chief Strategy Officer and Mike Considine as Chief Product Officer

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socially Determined®, the healthcare analytics company that provides Social Risk Intelligence™ to organizations committed to effectively addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), today announced two new C-level hires that bring vast healthcare and technology expertise to its leadership team. Paul Matsui, who spent nearly two decades at the Advisory Board Company, has joined Socially Determined as Chief Strategy Officer, and Mike Considine, who most recently served as VP of Enterprise Product Initiatives for Healthcare at TransUnion, joined as Chief Product Officer.

“For the past five years, we’ve been hard at work pioneering the field of Social Risk Intelligence. We’ve provided unparalleled insights around SDOH that didn’t previously exist to organizations across the healthcare spectrum, and showed them how to use this intelligence to create strategic and measurable programs,” said Trenor Williams, MD, CEO and co-founder of Socially Determined. “We’re at a point in the company’s trajectory where it’s time to sharpen our focus even more, scale our capabilities, and bring what we’ve developed and learned to even more organizations who crave the insights we provide. I can’t think of two people better suited to help us achieve these goals than Paul and Mike. Their past experiences and accomplishments uniquely align with our mission to use Social Risk Intelligence to improve business performance, clinical outcomes, and health equity, and we’re ecstatic to have them on our team.”

Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Matsui

Paul Matsui joins Socially Determined with nearly 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, bringing with him deep expertise in data analytics, SaaS products, research, and operations. Paul spent 19 years at the Advisory Board Company, most recently serving as Executive Director of its data analytics research and technology business where he was accountable for developing a software ecosystem aimed at the firm’s 2,000+ hospital and health system clients. More recently, Paul founded the Antigrav Group, a product development consultancy serving early stage, mission-oriented companies. Earlier in his career, he served as an equity analyst covering the biotechnology and medical technology/supplies sectors for Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Piper Jaffray.

At Socially Determined, Paul will be tasked with leading corporate strategy and guiding both the internal and external-facing decisions that will drive the company forward.

“Socially Determined has been a trailblazer in leveraging advanced analytics to provide unprecedented insight into the precise location and makeup of social risk in our communities and its downstream impact on healthcare cost, utilization, and outcomes,” said Matsui. “With COVID-19 exacerbating health disparities and economic inequalities across our communities, the focus on identifying and addressing social risk has never been more important. I’m thrilled to join such a talented and innovative team in meeting this challenge, with the aim of driving both meaningful improvements in health equity as well as in the business performance of our payer, provider, and life sciences partners.”

Chief Product Officer, Mike Considine

Mike Considine has more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology, with a large focus on healthcare finance and revenue cycle management. Mike joined Socially Determined from TransUnion where he spent more than eight years in senior product development roles, most recently serving as VP of Enterprise Product Initiatives for TrasUnion Healthcare. He joined TransUnion through its acquisition of the insurance discovery pioneer, eScan Data Systems, in 2013. Mike played a key role building and scaling eScan Data System’s technology platform from a solution generating $1 million in revenue from about 100 hospital customers in 2005, to more than $90 million in revenue and 1,200 hospitals by the time he left his role overseeing the product at TransUnion in 2018.

As Socially Determined’s Chief Product Officer, Mike will lead the product development and engineering teams to further enhance SocialScape®, the company’s HITRUST-certified Social Risk Intelligence platform. In this role, Mike will work closely with Socially Determined’s clients and solutions team to understand their needs and priorities, and translate them into features and functionality that maximize value.

“Throughout my career, I’ve placed a relentless focus on delivering customer value at scale – using software to empower people and teams, and drive exponential revenue growth,” said Considine. “There are clear parallels between my past experiences and what we’re working to accomplish at Socially Determined. We have a tremendous opportunity to transform the entire healthcare industry by providing insights into social risk factors that impact organizations’ key business metrics and the health and wellbeing of those they serve. I’m thrilled to be here and look forward to building on the foundation that Trenor and the team have established.”

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined provides Social Risk Intelligence solutions to organizations committed to addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) impacting their communities and populations. The company’s platform, SocialScape, delivers unmatched insights into social risk dynamics and their effect on health outcomes and business performance through secure, scalable data processing and proprietary analytics. With SocialScape’s unparalleled view of social risk and Socially Determined’s advisory services expertise, clients can deploy interventions and investments that translate to quantifiable impact. Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC and operates a second office in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

