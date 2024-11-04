Socially Determined Advances Pediatric Healthcare by Providing New Visibility into Social Risks Impacting Minor Populations

My Minors application gives Medicaid plans and other healthcare organizations data and insights to design and optimize programs that improve care and outcomes for children

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Socially Determined, the social risk analytics and solutions company leading the integration of health and social care, unveiled new capabilities that give healthcare organizations holistic visibility into the social factors impacting health outcomes for minors within the populations they serve. The My Minors™ application in Socially Determined’s analytics platform, SocialScape®, overcomes traditional barriers to accessing information related to minors, and empowers healthcare organizations with data and insights required to design and optimize social programs that will improve care and outcomes for children.





Nearly 40 million children in the U.S., representing more than half of all minors in the country, are enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Social factors that are the primary influencers of healthcare outcomes and costs for all populations – such as healthy food options, transportation, housing, economic climate and others – are especially acute for beneficiaries of these government-assisted programs. Due to the long-term impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), these social factors can disproportionately affect minors. However, accessing insights to better understand the effect on children is difficult because the data does not exist or is rightfully guarded by privacy restrictions. This is especially challenging for healthcare organizations that traditionally rely on clinical and claims data.

“Children are among the most vulnerable people in our society and one reason is because they’re usually unable to speak up and advocate for themselves. It’s incumbent on us, the people caring for them, to ask the right questions and then seek the answers that will enable us to deliver the care they deserve,” said Dr. Trenor Williams, CEO and co-founder of Socially Determined. “Without any real visibility into their minor populations, healthcare organizations have historically had difficulty finding both the right questions and answers to better inform social programs that reach minors. We’re proud that we can now give them the information they need to make a difference.”

By applying proprietary analytics to carefully curated datasets, Socially Determined extrapolates information that gives clients an in-depth view of social risk insights for minors based on the communities where they live. My Minors provides contextual demographic, geographic, and social risk information that allows users to segment minors and their communities based on various parameters of interest. With this information, payers, providers and others caring for minors in their population can design highly tailored interventions with confidence that their resources are being directed to make the biggest impact.

The My Minors application was designed in close collaboration with existing Socially Determined customers to further illuminate blind spots that have historically existed around the social risk factors facing their populations. My Minors adds to the comprehensive visibility Socially Determined’s Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform, SocialScape, provides to help organizations understand where and how financial strain, food insecurity, transportation barriers, housing, and other social factors are driving excess costs and utilization, poor health outcomes, and health inequities. The My Minors application is now available for all Socially Determined clients that include minors within the populations they serve.

Socially Determined will be demonstrating the My Minors application, and the entire SocialScape platform, on a live webinar being held November 19 at 1pm ET. To register for this demo, visit: https://www.sociallydetermined.com/socialscape-demo.

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined is leading the integration of health and social care through social risk analytics. Its SocialScape® platform, social risk data, and industry-leading solutions empower health systems, plans and other risk-bearing organizations to manage risk, improve outcomes, and advance equity – at scale. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Socially Determined has been named as one of the 15 most promising healthcare companies by Fierce Healthcare. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

Contacts

Media:



Mike Reilly



Marketbridge for Socially Determined



SociallyDetermined@marketbridge.com