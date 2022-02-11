Social Solutions Wins 2022 Most Loved Award from TrustRadius

Company’s Apricot case management solution recognized as one of the top 101 “Most Loved” software based on customer feedback

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Social Solutions Global, the leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations, today announced it has won a TrustRadius 2022 Most Loved Award. The company was recognized by customers for its exceptional Apricot® case management software. This year’s award winners represent a variety of solutions spanning across more than 800 categories and are most loved by their customers for a multitude of reasons.

“We have one goal, which is ever present in our work: to empower social service organizations with innovative and intuitive software that enables them to help more people and deliver greater impact across the communities they serve,” said John Manganaro, Chief Product Officer at Social Solutions. “Our product team collaborates directly with our customers on a regular basis to ensure we are addressing their critical needs with every new feature, improved capability and usability enhancement, so receiving recognition from TrustRadius based on the love and feedback from our customers is especially important to us.”

TrustRadius is the industry’s most trusted B2B software review platform. To determine the winners, TrustRadius analyzed 2021 reviews across 25,820 products and 800 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of “love” in every grammatical form to the total number of reviews received for each product. Social Solutions earned one of the highest ratios of “love” per review of the company’s Apricot case management software across the entire TrustRadius platform.

“Buyers have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to case management software. Providing services to fulfill your mission as a nonprofit isn’t easy and the right software makes a huge difference. Apricot by Social Solutions is one of the most loved software products of 2022,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Apricot by Social Solutions earned a Most Loved Award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the easy form building, the reporting features, and the excellent training and help resources available.”

According to one review, “We love Apricot 360. Our agency uses Apricot for all of our senior services departments within the agency. This makes up about 1/3 of the company. It allows us to keep track of the services our agency is providing for our clients across the agency. Apricot allows for simple access and tracking of each client across the agency so all necessary staff can understand a client’s full story. It also allows us to track a client’s involvement with activities and attendance in programs.”

Another review stated, “Apricot by Social Solutions—love it! With Apricot, reports can be created to include data across multiple profiles. Data is reported in real time as entered or updated, and data fields in the report can be filtered easily. No queries or wizards needed. Reports are accessed without need for third-party platforms, and graphic enhancements are very attractive and available during report building.”

Social Solutions is committed to accelerating impact in the social good space and empowering communities to drive lasting social change. The company’s Apricot case management software helps thousands of social good organizations worldwide reduce administrative burdens and track performance outcomes to meet the needs of the whole person in a way that creates more impact in the communities they serve.

Learn more about Social Solutions Apricot case management solutions.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Social Solutions

Social Solutions, a Public Benefit Corporation, is the leading provider of cloud software for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. Our Apricot, Penelope and ETO products offer clients comprehensive and secure social good software, including best-in-class case management, participant connection, data insights, outcome analytics and funder enablement solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions was founded over 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to improve outcomes and help accelerate lasting social change in the communities they serve. To date, more than 90,000 users have adopted the Social Solutions platform to improve their data by measuring and optimizing outcomes. It was recently announced that Social Solutions is combining with EveryAction and CyberGrants to create the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world. Social Solutions is backed by Apax and Vista Equity Partners and serves clients in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. For more information, please visit our website, socialsolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Jane Thompson



jathompson@socialsolutions.com; 415 710 1675