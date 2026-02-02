Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2026 on February 25, 2026

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SNOW #TheAIDataCloud--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2026, which ended January 31, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Snowflake will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on February 25, 2026. Investors and participants may attend the call by dialing (833) 470-1428 (Access code: 084430). For investors and participants outside the United States, see global dial-in numbers here (Access code: 084430).

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Investor Contact

Katherine McCracken

Head of Investor Relations

IR@snowflake.com

Press Contact

Eszter Szikora

Head of Public Relations

Press@snowflake.com