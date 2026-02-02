Snowflake and OpenAI Forge $200 Million Partnership to Bring Enterprise-Ready AI to the World’s Most Trusted Data Platform

Snowflake and OpenAI sign $200 million partnership agreement to deliver advanced AI model capabilities to enterprise customers through co-innovation and joint go-to-market efforts

Global customers such as Canva and WHOOP will leverage OpenAI industry-leading models in Snowflake to deploy context-aware AI apps and agents across their businesses

Snowflake and OpenAI’s multi-year partnership will accelerate agentic AI adoption across the world’s largest enterprises

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a new collaboration with OpenAI that enables global enterprises to unlock greater value from their proprietary data with AI. This multi-year, $200 million partnership agreement cements Snowflake and OpenAI’s commitment to co-innovation and joint go-to-market (GTM) strategies aimed at deploying AI agents across global enterprises. Snowflake and OpenAI will work closely together to develop and deploy customized AI solutions for joint enterprise customers that deliver tangible return on investment.

The direct, first-party partnership agreement also makes OpenAI models natively available to Snowflake’s 12,600 global customers within Snowflake Cortex AI across all three major clouds. This empowers global organizations like Canva and WHOOP to bring OpenAI models to their enterprise data for deep research and instant insights. OpenAI models like GPT-5.2 will be accessible within Snowflake Intelligence, the trusted enterprise intelligence agent that empowers every employee to securely access, analyze, and act on all their organization’s knowledge using natural language.

“By bringing OpenAI models to enterprise data, Snowflake enables organizations to build and deploy AI on top of their most valuable asset using the secure, governed platform they already trust,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “Customers can now harness all their enterprise knowledge in Snowflake together with the world-class intelligence of OpenAI models, enabling them to build AI agents that are powerful, responsible, and trustworthy. Together, we’re setting a new standard for AI innovation, helping businesses transform with confidence, while maintaining strong security and compliance standards."

“Snowflake is a trusted platform that sits at the center of how enterprises manage and activate their most critical data,” said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI. “This partnership brings our advanced models directly into that environment, making it easier to deploy AI agents and apps, so businesses can close the gap between what AI is capable of and the value they can create today.”

“As we scale our visual AI offering on Canva, both OpenAI and Snowflake have played key roles in how we rapidly empower our users with new creative tools,” said Helen Crossley, Head of Data Science, Canva. “As our platform continues to scale, Snowflake has been foundational to how we manage and activate data, and we’re excited to explore how leveraging OpenAI models in Snowflake Cortex AI can help us extend that foundation. The ability to bridge advanced AI models with our enterprise data allows us to move quickly and test new ideas, without compromising on security or performance.”

“Speed and precision in decision-making are critical for us as WHOOP continues to scale,” said Matt Luizzi, Senior Director of Business Analytics, WHOOP. “Rolling out Snowflake Intelligence to our employees and developing Cortex Agents has provided a secure and governed way for WHOOP to analyze data and make decisions. With OpenAI’s models available directly within Snowflake Cortex AI, we can further enhance those agents with advanced reasoning and analysis, all while maintaining strong security and governance. This partnership will help us continue to make AI a practical, everyday tool for the business.”

Snowflake and OpenAI Help Global Enterprises Deploy AI Agents

By bringing OpenAI models to Cortex AI, global enterprises can gain insights from all their data to deliver richer, more engaging AI agents. Key benefits of the partnership include:

Accelerate Joint Product Innovation: Snowflake and OpenAI teams will partner closely to bring new features that leverage OpenAI Apps SDK , AgentKit, and APIs that support shared enterprise workflows.

Snowflake and OpenAI teams will partner closely to bring new features that leverage OpenAI Apps , AgentKit, and APIs that support shared enterprise workflows. Build Custom, Interoperable AI Agents : Snowflake and OpenAI enable enterprises to build state-of-the-art AI agents that reason over governed data and take action across tools and apps. Powered by Cortex AI, these agents run directly on enterprise data, delivering secure, high-impact intelligence at scale.

: Snowflake and OpenAI enable enterprises to build state-of-the-art AI agents that reason over governed data and take action across tools and apps. Powered by Cortex AI, these agents run directly on enterprise data, delivering secure, high-impact intelligence at scale. Democratize Data and Insights with AI: Powered by OpenAI models like GPT-5.2, Snowflake Intelligence is an enterprise intelligence agent that gives every employee instant access to trusted insights. It enables business users to query, interpret, and draw meaning from all their structured and unstructured data with no code required, just natural language.

Powered by OpenAI models like GPT-5.2, Snowflake Intelligence is an enterprise intelligence agent that gives every employee instant access to trusted insights. It enables business users to query, interpret, and draw meaning from all their structured and unstructured data with no code required, just natural language. Enterprise-Ready Governance and Reliability : Snowflake provides built-in business continuity and disaster recovery with a 99.99% uptime service-level agreement, helping ensure that enterprises’ AI initiatives don’t get disrupted by outages or disasters. Users can reliably and securely tap into the power of OpenAI models alongside their most valuable proprietary data in Snowflake, all while benefiting from the governance and responsible AI controls that Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides.

: Snowflake provides built-in business continuity and disaster recovery with a 99.99% service-level agreement, helping ensure that enterprises’ AI initiatives don’t get disrupted by outages or disasters. Users can reliably and securely tap into the power of OpenAI models alongside their most valuable proprietary data in Snowflake, all while benefiting from the governance and responsible AI controls that Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides. Gain Deep Insights with Multimodal AI: With Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, users can tap into the latest OpenAI models to analyze every kind of data. From rows and columns to text, images, and audio, teams can explore it all seamlessly using SQL, the familiar language of data they already trust.

Snowflake and OpenAI Deepen Collaboration to Advance Responsible AI and Workforce Productivity

This partnership builds on the companies’ existing collaboration, with OpenAI leveraging Snowflake as a secure, scalable data platform for experiment tracking, analytics, and testing.

In turn, Snowflake leverages OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise product internally, empowering employees to harness AI in their day-to-day work and accelerate productivity. As a result, employees can make decisions faster, streamline workflows, and drive stronger cross-functional collaboration through AI-powered insights.

Forward Looking Statements

