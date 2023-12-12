Snom Americas Welcomes Vincent Gianfrancesco as New Channel Account Manager, Cloud Service Providers/MSPs

Addition Demonstrates Snom’s Expanding Channel Commitment For Growth

TIGARD, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hardware—Snom Americas, a leading provider of professional and enterprise VoIP solutions, has announced the appointment of Vincent Gianfrancesco as its new Channel Account Manager, Cloud Service Providers/MSPs. With a rich history in technology channel sales leadership and a proven track record of success, Gianfrancesco is set to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Snom team.





Gianfrancesco is a seasoned channel management and business development professional who brings a demonstrated exceptional skill set in sales pipeline management, account management, and technology product marketing to Snom Americas. His experience spans various roles, most recently as the Alliance Partner Manager for Service Providers and Strategic Partners with Everbridge, while previously he served as the Strategic Alliances Manager at Fusion Connect and Business Development Manager at Telin Systems.

His accomplishments include being a Division 1 student-athlete, a Bright Futures Scholarship recipient, and achieving top sales performer status at 3CX in 2018. His professional journey has also been marked by several achievements, including obtaining the Fortinet NSE 2 Certification and additional certifications as a Cisco Sales Champion and a Microsoft Shark.

In his new role at Snom Americas, Gianfrancesco will be responsible for developing and nurturing channel partnerships, driving sales strategies, and contributing to the company’s overall growth in the Americas.

Marc Magliano, Vice President of Channel Business for the Americas at Snom Americas, commented on the appointment, “We are thrilled to welcome Vincent to our team. His impressive track record and dynamic approach to channel management and problem-solving make him a valuable addition to Snom Americas. We are confident his contributions will be instrumental in our continued growth and success in the region.”

Gianfrancesco’s appointment is a testament to Snom Americas’ commitment to strengthening its channel partnerships and enhancing its market presence. His expertise and leadership are expected to drive significant advancements in the company’s channel strategy and overall business development.

About Snom Americas

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support.

Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 0303). For more information, please visit www.snomamericas.com. © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

For more on SnomAmericas.com and its products visit our website: Snomamericas.com

Contacts

Julie Smith



Channel Marketing Manager



Snom Americas



jsmith@snomamericas.com