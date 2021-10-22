SNIPES Launches Digital Receipts Initiative with flexEngage to Drive Customer Loyalty & Engagement

Global sneaker and streetwear retailer leverages leading digital receipt innovator

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–flexEngage, the leading innovator of post-purchase marketing for retailers has announced that global sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES has chosen them to provide dynamic digital receipts for in-store shoppers across all its U.S. retail stores. Looking for a way to pull their transactional data into their Salesforce Service Cloud to strengthen offline to online relationships, Snipes partnered with flexEngage to deliver their digital receipts and pass this data along. Through the collaboration, SNIPES was not only able to further digitize the in-store shopping experience, but successfully introduce its in-store customers to an expanded shopping experience, personalized communication, and improved customer service. In 3 months post-pilot, SNIPES saw a 4X ROI return and 45% AOV increase from in-store to online.

“We needed a retail tech partner that could not only service as an e-receipt provider in the functional sense but acknowledge that the data deriving from those interactions has the potential to offer our customers and us great value,” says Jenna Flateman Posner, VP Digital for Snipes. “With the partnership between Salesforce Service Cloud and flexEngage, SNIPES is perfectly positioned, upon opt-in cross channel, to marry historic omni-channel data to the customer record to springboard personalization and leverage this very intentional effort to democratize data across all digital touchpoints.”

“SNIPES is one of the latest innovative retailers to implement flexEngage’s personalized digital receipts within their Point of Sale systems,” Tomas Diaz, CEO of flexEngage, commented. “From our success in migrating SNIPES order tracking solution to our platform, we had confidence in our ability to replicate this success with the digital receipts project. We are looking forward to growing our partnership while supporting SNIPES’ growth of both loyalty and engagement.”

ABOUT SNIPES

SNIPES is a global sneaker and streetwear retailer supporting, empowering, and celebrating street culture through its communities since its founding in 1998. The brand currently has over 300 stores across Europe and 100 stores across the United States. Learn more about SNIPES here.

ABOUT FLEXENGAGE

With open, click, and conversion rates for transactional emails far surpassing all other forms of retailer outreach, flexEngage helps brands like Under Armour, GNC, Aldo, and Oakley transform standard post-purchase touchpoints into dynamic engagement channels that drive loyalty and revenue. Browse customer stories and learn more about their innovative receipt marketing solution at http://www.flexEngage.com

