Snappy, the All-in-One Gifting Company, Continues to Elevate Employee Appreciation Programs With New Suite of HR Integrations

HR professionals can now connect Snappy dashboards with internal employee data to seamlessly create delightful and impactful recognition programs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snappy, the all-in-one gifting company today announced the launch of a new suite of HR integrations that will further elevate employee appreciation programs. These integrations connect automated HR data in real time, allowing for seamless, delightful, and impactful recognition, creating beneficial connections for employers and employees, and reducing manual effort.

The integrations allow HR professionals to connect their Snappy dashboards with over two dozen of the most popular platforms, including ADP Workforce, BambooHR, HiBob, Justworks, Paylocity, SAP Success Factors, UKG Pro, Workday, and Zenefits. Datapoints like employee name, location, department, birthday, and start date will be synced with the Snappy platform to effortlessly unlock new ways to engage with employees.

Up-to-date data from HR systems, makes celebrating milestones through the Snappy platform easy, while also creating new, fun, and meaningful employee experiences. Syncing data via these integrations provides a seamless way to send gifts from Snappy’s expertly curated collections for birthdays, work anniversaries, and team achievements, ensuring that recipients can choose a gift they want every time.

HR Integrations are included in Snappy’s Pro and Premium experience plans, with customers able to complete the integrations within a few minutes from the Snappy Dashboard.

